Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan govt urged to abolish terror law

Petition campaign calls for the immediate repeal of the draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: February 18, 2022 08:21 AM GMT

Updated: February 18, 2022 02:51 PM GMT

A Sri Lankan soldier looks on as he stands guard by a damaged shop after a mob attack in Minuwangoda on May 14, 2019. The attack followed the Easter Sunday bombings of three churches and three hotels. (Photo: AFP)

The Sri Lankan Church has joined human rights groups calling for the abolition of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) as the government faces pressure to prove its sincerity in addressing past rights violations.

Rights groups claim the government has used the draconian law to harass minorities, journalists, activists and critical voices.

Thirty-two rights groups and 70 activists have organized an island-wide petition campaign calling for the immediate repeal of the PTA.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has voiced opposition to the PTA and signed the petition calling for the immediate repeal of the act on Feb. 17.

Amnesty International condemned the PTA and said that despite assurances to amend the problematic legislation, proposed amendments have fallen far short of safeguarding rights protected by international human rights law and the constitution of Sri Lanka. 

"Forty-three years since it was first passed as a temporary measure, the draconian law continues to be used by the government of Sri Lanka to target and harass minorities, activists, journalists and critical voices," Amnesty International said in a Feb. 17 statement.

The proposed amendments to the PTA fail to address any of the shortcomings that enable grave human rights violations

The act, which was introduced as a temporary measure in 1979, allows for arrests without a warrant for unspecified, unlawful activities and permits detention for up to 18 months without a court appearance.

A Catholic priest who signed the petition said many minority rights activists were arrested under the PTA.

"Ruki Fernando and Oblate Father Praveen Mahesan, director of the Center for Peace and Reconciliation, were detained on anti-terrorism charges on March 2014 in Kilinochchi," said the priest who wished to remain anonymous.

Fernando is a human rights activist and consultant to the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission of the Conference of Major Religious Superiors.

The priest said activists are traveling across the country to gather signatures for the petition demanding the complete abolition of the act, which has been gazetted and amended by the government.

A resident of Karawetti, Jaffna, was arrested in Colombo in 2010 on charges of raising money for the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam during the last days of the civil war. He was arrested under the PTA and was released after 12 years of failing to prove the charges against him. The court ordered his release on Feb. 15.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka has informed the government that the PTA should be repealed. The commission said the period of detention of a person under the PTA is completely unconstitutional and that no person can be punished on the basis of an ongoing investigation.

"The proposed amendments to the PTA fail to address any of the shortcomings that enable grave human rights violations," civil society organizations said in a statement on Feb. 7.

"We call upon the government to release all persons on bail, except those that would not qualify under the Bail Act, and halt prosecutions where the confession is the primary or only evidence.

"The proposed amendments do not adhere to human rights standards enshrined in international conventions, such as the international covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which the government of Sri Lanka has ratified and hence has an obligation to respect and protect." 

