X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan garment workers seek urgent government help

Pandemic takes its toll on the lucrative garment industry as infections rise among factory workers

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: May 17, 2021 06:23 AM GMT

Updated: May 17, 2021 06:38 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Court blocks 'blasphemous' Indian movie accused of defaming Catholics

May 14, 2021
2

Pakistani Christians warned against supporting Israel

May 14, 2021
3

Pandemic kills four Catholic priests daily in India

May 16, 2021
4

Indian Church launches home care program for Covid patients

May 14, 2021
5

Hong Kongers escape China’s persecution

May 14, 2021
6

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar

May 17, 2021
7

Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan

May 17, 2021
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

May 14, 2021
9

Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait

May 17, 2021
10

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Kachin state

May 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Sri Lankan garment workers seek urgent government help

A deserted street during government-imposed travel restrictions and a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Colombo on May 15. (Photo: AFP)

Garment workers in Sri Lanka’s free trade zones have urged the government to protect their lives as the Covid-19 pandemic spreads rapidly in the zones.

Sister Noel Christine Fernando of the Sisters of Charity said the lives of the workers are in danger because of the rapid spread of the third wave of the virus.

"Four pregnant women have already lost their lives due to the coronavirus. Therefore, we urge Minister of Labor Nimal Siripala de Silva to take immediate steps to protect the lives of pregnant mothers working in the factories," said Sister Fernando, head of rights group Sramabimani Kendraya.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Experts say the side effects are significant for pregnant women over 28 weeks and women with diabetes and high blood pressure." 

In random PCR tests carried out in a garment factory in Katuwellegama, 50 workers were found to be positive. On May 7, the factory was closed and all workers were subject to PCR tests. The results revealed that the number of workers who tested positive had risen to 300, while 150 workers continued to work as the factory reopened on May 10.

In another garment factory in Katunayake, 100 workers tested positive.

If a factory is closed due to high Covid-19 prevalence, the workers must be paid in full for the month

Dabindu Collective Sri Lanka, Revolutionary Existence for Human Development, Sramabimani Kendraya and Standup Movement Lanka have urged factory owners to reimburse any quarantine-related expenses.

"Workers who are forced into quarantine centers or self-isolation at their boarding houses must be given full pay for quarantine days and no reduction in attendance bonus and other related incentives," the rights organizations said in a May 15 letter to the minister of labor and factory owners.

"If a factory is closed due to high Covid-19 prevalence, the workers must be paid in full for the month, and any manpower workers who have been on the roster for the month must be compensated adequately.

"Workers who are in quarantine should not be subjected to ‘no pay leave'. Workers who are considered to be at risk due to their condition should not be forced to come to work during the period."

Related News

The garment industry is the second-largest earner of foreign currency in Sri Lanka, generating US$5 billion annually. Since March, the minimum wage has been 14,500 to 17,000 rupees ($80), with no overtime pay in many factories.

Saduni Thushari, 32, a garment worker, said female workers fear that if they don’t go to work, factory owners will deduct their leave.

"They are also reluctant to stay at home because their wages are cut, therefore they go to work because they are struggling to survive," she said.

"5,000-rupee monthly relief ration packs should also be distributed to unemployed manpower and non-permanent workers. They should ensure health guidelines, such as regular checking of temperature of workers and maintaining recommended distance between workers, regular sanitizing of machines, surfaces and washing hands regularly." 

A third wave of coronavirus started to spread across Sri Lanka after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in April.

A total of 142,746 Covid-19 cases and 962 deaths have been reported in the country, which reported 21 deaths on May 16.

Also Read

Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row
Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row
Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan
Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan
India struggles to dispose of Covid dead
India struggles to dispose of Covid dead
Pakistani archbishop calls for prayers to end Israel-Palestine conflict
Pakistani archbishop calls for prayers to end Israel-Palestine conflict
Pandemic kills four Catholic priests daily in India
Pandemic kills four Catholic priests daily in India
Court blocks 'blasphemous' Indian movie accused of defaming Catholics
Court blocks 'blasphemous' Indian movie accused of defaming Catholics

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait
May 17, 2021
Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row
May 17, 2021
Child sexual abuse is 'psychological murder,' says pope
May 17, 2021
Malaysian archdiocese raises money for pandemic-hit India
May 17, 2021
Former illicit bishop accused of defying Vatican-China deal
May 17, 2021
Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan
May 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
May 16, 2021
Covid-19 pandemic teaches value of silence
May 14, 2021
A modern-day lesson from the conversion of St. Ignatius
May 13, 2021
Fears grow of Covid-19 surge as Indonesians celebrate Eid al-Fitr
May 12, 2021

Features

Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row
May 17, 2021
Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan
May 17, 2021
Vietnam priest rekindles religious, cultural values via antiques
May 17, 2021
Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
May 13, 2021
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
US wants pope to attend Glasgow climate conference

US wants pope to attend Glasgow climate conference
When the sheriff comes to visit

When the "sheriff" comes to visit
Pope Francis celebrates Mass for violencehit Myanmar

Pope Francis celebrates Mass for violence-hit Myanmar
Violence in the Middle East Pope Francis calls for peace

Violence in the Middle East: Pope Francis calls for peace
The pope is deeply worried over Italys demographic winter

The pope is deeply worried over Italy’s "demographic winter"
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 17 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 17 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Seventh Week of Easter
Holy Spirit, enlighten us in our endeavours to live the Good News of the Gospel for our good

Holy Spirit, enlighten us in our endeavours to live the Good News of the Gospel for our good
Enable us Jesus to give your words that give life

Enable us Jesus to give your words that give life
St. John I, Pope | Saint of the Day

St. John I, Pope | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.