X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan farmers reject govt compensation, paddy price

Farmers' federation says the offer made by the government was insufficient and discriminatory

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: January 28, 2022 08:57 AM GMT

Updated: January 28, 2022 09:07 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Scared of a solemn hymn?

Jan 25, 2022
2

Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India

Jan 26, 2022
3

Mekong dams hit fishing and farming in Laos, Thailand

Jan 26, 2022
4

The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh

Jan 24, 2022
5

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

Jan 24, 2022
6

Priests urge Filipinos to shoot down Marcos election bid

Jan 26, 2022
7

Is India on the path to genocide?

Jan 26, 2022
8

Indonesian terrorists 'infiltrating Islamic schools'

Jan 26, 2022
9

Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case

Jan 24, 2022
10

Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century

Jan 25, 2022
Support UCA News
Sri Lankan farmers reject govt compensation, paddy price

A Sri Lankan farmer works in a paddy field on the outskirts of Colombo. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lankan farmers have rejected a compensation offer and guaranteed purchase price for paddy for being inadequate and discriminatory.

“The farming community is not ready to accept the guaranteed price of 75 rupees [37 US cents] per kilo as it was not sufficient to cover the production costs of farmers,” said Namal Karunaratne, convener of the All Ceylon Farmers Federation.

He also criticized the decision to pay compensation to farmers who cultivated paddy only using organic fertilizer. “Compensation for crop losses should be paid to all farmers, whether it is paddy, vegetables or tea plantations. The government should pay more than 100,000 rupees per acre,” Karunaratne demanded.

The island nation’s farmers have been in crisis since the government banned chemical fertilizers and agrochemical imports in April 2021 to make the agriculture sector 100 percent organic.

The government decided to revoke the ban in November, allowing the private sector to import after a serious shortage of fertilizers across the nation and protests by farmers’ organizations and opposition parties.

Some farmers gave up cultivation during the season while others incurred huge debts as the crops failed due to a shortage of fertilizers.

The president himself said that if the farmers' harvest decreases during the season, compensation will be paid

Now the government has decided to pay compensation to all farmers who cultivated paddy during the season using organic fertilizer.

Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage said the cabinet had approved 40,000 million rupees as compensation meant for paddy farmers who used organic fertilizers.

Tea plantation workers and vegetable growers affected by crop damage are now demanding that the government compensate them as well for crop damages.

Rights activist Nalin Suresh Hewawadu alleged the ban on chemical fertilizer imports was initiated to tide over the foreign currency reserves crisis and not for the benefit of farmers.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

S.B. Herath, a vegetable farmer from Anuradhapura, said he planted 13 kilos of seeds, spending nearly 100,000 rupees. “I do not have the means to live now and my family cannot survive," he said.

A Catholic priest in Anuradhapura Diocese said the government should not impose conditions while paying compensation to farmers.

“The president himself said that if the farmers' harvest decreases during the season, compensation will be paid,” he told UCA News on condition of anonymity.

Most of the parishioners are paddy and vegetable farmers, the priest said.

Anuradhapura Diocese, located about 200 kilometers north of Colombo, has over 15,000 Catholics.

“Many people these days are talking about famine. Due to the failure of the government to implement organic agriculture, there will be a shortage of food in the future,” the priest warned.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

'Inequality kills,' Oxfam report reminds India
'Inequality kills,' Oxfam report reminds India
Two arrested for vandalizing St. Sebastian statue in India
Two arrested for vandalizing St. Sebastian statue in India
Blasphemy case registered over church attack in Pakistan
Blasphemy case registered over church attack in Pakistan
Pakistani netizens divided over blasphemy death sentence
Pakistani netizens divided over blasphemy death sentence
Bangladeshi Christians live in fear amid eviction threats
Bangladeshi Christians live in fear amid eviction threats
Is India on the path to genocide?
Is India on the path to genocide?
Support Us

Latest News

Prayers for Myanmar on the coup anniversary
Jan 28, 2022
Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Jan 28, 2022
Korean Church ordains missionary priests to serve in Latin America
Jan 28, 2022
Myanmar conflict becomes nightmare for children
Jan 28, 2022
Three Indonesian soldiers die in Papua ambush
Jan 28, 2022
Sri Lankan farmers reject govt compensation, paddy price
Jan 28, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Jan 28, 2022
The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians
Jan 28, 2022
Is India on the path to genocide?
Jan 26, 2022
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Jan 24, 2022

Features

The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Jan 28, 2022
Ex-government workers mine for salvation in Afghan mountains
Jan 28, 2022
Reopening of Maya Bay signals changes to Thai tourism
Jan 26, 2022
Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India
Jan 26, 2022
Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Grard Depardieu vs Archdiocese of Paris

Gérard Depardieu vs. Archdiocese of Paris
Vatican defends Benedict XVI following Munich abuse report

Vatican defends Benedict XVI following Munich abuse report
Growing the synodal parish the cornerstone of a synodal Church

Growing the synodal parish -- the cornerstone of a synodal Church
Walking alongside the people of Ivory Coast

Walking alongside the people of Ivory Coast
Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church advocates use of Arabic in liturgy

Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church advocates use of Arabic in liturgy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.