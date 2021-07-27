X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan faithful mark Indigenous Clergy Day

Catholics in all dioceses pray for the formation of future priests and nuns

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: July 27, 2021 08:50 AM GMT

Updated: July 27, 2021 10:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea

Jul 26, 2021
2

Cambodia inches toward herd immunity against Covid-19

Jul 26, 2021
3

Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs

Jul 26, 2021
4

Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Jul 27, 2021
5

Timor-Leste archbishop in plea over ex-priest's sex abuse case

Jul 24, 2021
6

Pope Francis 'hopes to visit Timor-Leste next year'

Jul 26, 2021
7

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka

Jul 24, 2021
8

Dalit Christians accuse Indian Church of discrimination

Jul 26, 2021
9

Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor

Jul 27, 2021
10

Asian Church must walk with the poor

Jul 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Sri Lankan faithful mark Indigenous Clergy Day

St. Anthony's Church in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lankan Catholics showed their support for clergy on Indigenous Clergy Day.

Priests and laypeople offered prayers, attended Mass, recited the rosary and gave material support to young priests and nuns who work to change the lives of people.

The event was held in all parish churches across the country on July 25.

Father Basil Rohan Fernando, national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies in Sri Lanka, said his office had sent posters and leaflets to every parish to inform the people and ask them to support the formation of future priests.

The theme of the day was "You whom I have taken from the ends of the earth and summoned from its far-off places, you whom I have called my servant, whom I have chosen and will not cast off."

Sri Lanka has 12 minor seminaries, an intermediate seminary in Kaluthara, a major seminary in Jaffna and the national seminary in Kandy.

Our support and prayers are essential for those who serve in God's vineyard

Father Fernando said financial contributions will be forwarded to all major and minor seminaries to help the formation of priests.

"Like last year, this year the contribution of Catholics was very low due to the pandemic," he said.

Many missionaries from countries like France, Italy and the US have served in Sri Lanka.

"Most of them are dead or have left the country. Today there are a good number of local priests who serve in all the parishes," said Father Fernando.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Ruwani Maria from Anuradhapura Diocese said Catholics prayed for all priests, nuns and seminarians on Indigenous Clergy Day.

"Our support and prayers are essential for those who serve in God's vineyard," said Maria, whose parish has about 55 Catholic families.

Anuradhapura Diocese, about 200 kilometers north of Colombo, has over 15,000 Catholics in a population of 1.3 million. Buddhists comprise about 90 percent of Anuradhapura, considered the cradle of Buddhism in Sri Lanka.

Despite the hard times caused by the pandemic, Maria and other faithful gathered in small numbers in churches to pray for indigenous vocations.

Father Lal Pushpadewa Fernando, national director for social communications, said priests and nuns must live on the contributions of the faithful and need to keep Jesus alive in the problems and issues that people bring to them.

"Lay Catholics change their lives when they experience that Jesus lives in them," said the Oblate priest. "The day challenges us to be a priest of the people, not someone who goes behind power or money." 

Priests should empower lay leaders and provide proper leadership in the Church

Father Reid Shelton Fernando, former chaplain of the Young Christian Workers Movement of the archdiocese, said it is essential for priests to dedicate themselves to a life of prayer.

"Every day I say the foot-washing prayer for everyone. I have healed non-Catholics with Jesus' foot-washing prayer but I never ask them to convert," said Father Shelton.

"Priests should empower lay leaders and provide proper leadership in the Church. Priests should not be kept where laymen should be given." 

Sri Lanka has 12 dioceses including one archdiocese. Catholics account for 1.6 million out of a population of 21.8 million. There are 953 diocesan Catholic priests, while 580 belong to religious congregations.

Churches that were closed due to restrictions because of the third wave of Covid-19 were reopened a week ago.

Also Read

Pakistani man forces Hindu boy to abuse religious deities
Pakistani man forces Hindu boy to abuse religious deities
Catholic bishop denies reports of conversions in India
Catholic bishop denies reports of conversions in India
Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Church workers rush aid to flood-hit areas of western India
Church workers rush aid to flood-hit areas of western India
Hindu girl back home after forced marriage in Pakistan
Hindu girl back home after forced marriage in Pakistan
Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations
Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pakistani man forces Hindu boy to abuse religious deities
Jul 28, 2021
Arrest of disabled man in Indonesia sparks outcry
Jul 28, 2021
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021
Japanese bishops stress nuke prohibition near Hiroshima anniversary
Jul 28, 2021
US medal-winning gymnast relies on hard work, trust in God
Jul 28, 2021
Catholic bishop denies reports of conversions in India
Jul 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021
Cultures collide at Tokyo Olympics
Jul 27, 2021
Faith endures amid challenges posed by Covid-19
Jul 27, 2021
Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor
Jul 27, 2021
The long shadow of coronavirus hangs over India
Jul 26, 2021

Features

Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Jul 28, 2021
Saving church properties in Pakistan
Jul 27, 2021
Praying for a Papuan prelate
Jul 26, 2021
Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Jul 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Angelo Becciu a fallen cardinal goes on trial

Angelo Becciu: a fallen cardinal goes on trial
How to better minister to Latinx college students

How to better minister to Latinx college students
African feminist reflects on Fratelli tutti in Vatican paper

African feminist reflects on "Fratelli tutti" in Vatican paper
Human Rights in an uncertain world

Human Rights in an uncertain world

Keep dignity of the human person at the centre pope tells UN PreSummit on Food Systems

Keep dignity of the human person at the centre, pope tells UN Pre-Summit on Food Systems
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 28 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 28 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednessday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednessday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, lead me into Your presence to experience divine joy

Lord, lead me into Your presence to experience divine joy
May the sufferings of Alphonsa intercede for us

May the sufferings of Alphonsa intercede for us
Saint Alphonsa Muttathupadathu | Saint of the Day

Saint Alphonsa Muttathupadathu | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.