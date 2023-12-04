Sri Lankan evangelical body upset over pastor's arrest

Law under which Pastor Jerome Fernando arrested not fully compatible with UN covenant that guarantees free expression, says expert

Pastor Jerome Fernando. (Photo: File)

An umbrella body of evangelical churches in Sri Lanka has voiced concern over the arrest of a controversial pastor under provisions of a national law, which it says “breaches” the fundamental right to free speech.

Pastor Jerome Fernando was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Dec. 1 for his remarks in May that the Buddha had been "looking for Jesus," which invited a backlash in the Buddhist-majority nation.

“His arrest underscores serious concerns regarding the increasing intolerance towards freedom of expression,” the National Christian Evangelical Alliance of Sri Lanka (NCEASL) said in a Dec. 2 statement.

The NCEASL comprising over 200 denominations, seminaries and para-church organizations in the island nation expressed particular concern over the “continued use of Section 3” of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act.

Sri Lanka enacted the law in 2007 as a party to the seminal document in international law and human rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which was adopted by the UN in 1966.

However, Ahmed Shaheed, a former UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, noted in 2020 that the Sri Lankan ICCPR Act was not fully compatible with Article 19 of the UN covenant as it did not guarantee freedom of expression.

Fernando was arrested under the law for “hate speech” and insulting Lord Buddha during a sermon, according to police spokesman Senior Superintendent of Police Nihal Thalduwa.

Counsel Anura Maddagoda, representing Fernando, argued that the sermon was delivered within his church and did not incite violence or religious hatred in society.

However, the judge at Colombo Fort Court observed that under Section 3 of the ICCPR Act, the magistrate has no power to grant bail unless there are exceptional causes.

The pastor has been remanded in the custody of the CID until Dec. 13.

Fernando heads the Glorious Church with a large gathering of worshipers and owns the massive ‘Miracle Dome,’ which can accommodate more than 5,000 people and hosts international conferences, healing crusades, and other programs of the evangelical church.

The pastor considers himself a prophet of God and enjoys a big following among Sri Lankan celebrities including cricketers.

The NCEASL believes he was arrested under the pretext of hate speech but the actual intent was “to curtail the fundamental right to freedom of speech.”

“We call upon the authorities to withdraw charges against Pastor Jerome Fernando under the ICCPR Act," it demanded.

The NCEASL said it wants an environment in the country so that individuals can express their views without fear of reprisal.

Some attributed the pastor’s arrest to other likely reasons as the action against him was initiated after a complaint by Venerable Agulugalle Siri Jinananda Thera, executive director of the Buddhist Information Center.

The monk’s actions in the past were perceived widely as a hindrance to religious harmony.

Neesha Rodrigo, a Buddhist who is married to a Christian, said that Fernando’s speech “was grounded in love and kindness… emphasized the principle that everyone should be treated equally, with no distinctions.”

“He advocated for harmony and unity, discouraging any form of discrimination or hostility,” she said.

