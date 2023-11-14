News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan court rejects notification targeting minorities

The 2021 order by the Rajapaksa regime allowed the detention of people without trial for causing 'religious disharmony'

Former President Gotabaya Rajapakse issued the controversial notification in 2021.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapakse issued the controversial notification in 2021. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 14, 2023 12:28 PM GMT

Updated: November 14, 2023 12:34 PM GMT

Church leaders and rights activists have hailed Sri Lanka's top court for rejecting a government move to expand an abusive anti-terrorism law under the guise of curbing extremist religious ideology.

The Supreme Court on Nov. 13 declared “null and void” a gazette notification issued in 2021 to widen the scope of the country’s anti-terrorism law to cover government effort to de-radicalize extremist religious ideology.

According to human rights activists, the expansion amounted to “pre-trial punishment” which is banned under the island nation’s constitution.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Rights activists say the extraordinary notification widened the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and enabled the state to easily target religious and racial minorities, in violation of their basic rights.

The notification imposed without parliament’s intervention allowed detention of people without trial, accused of using words or signs that cause religious violence or spreading hate and disharmony among religions.

"The order provided government officials an opportunity to interpret any ideology, speech or activity of a minority group as extremist religious ideologies if the notification was passed," said Nalini Bopage, a human rights activist based in the capital Colombo.

Bopage appreciated the Supreme Court decision as it upheld the country's constitution, which, she said “clearly states that an arrested person has a fundamental right to a fair trial.”

"Many activists, including the clergy, would have been sent to detention camps if the notification was passed," said a Catholic priest who did not want to be named.

The priest called the decision of the Supreme Court “important” as it set free the Catholics from being unnecessarily victimized by the government.

“It will pave the way for Catholics to seek justice for the victims of Easter Sunday bombings which left more than 350 dead in 2019,” he said.

The Center for Alternative Policy (CPA), an advocacy group, along with several others pointed out that the notification, issued by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government, could be used to target minority religions and ethnic communities.

Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, executive director of CPA, said that the extraordinary gazette notification has violated several fundamental rights.

It was described by Human Rights Watch as the Sri Lankan government’s attempt to add “a new weapon to its arsenal of abusive laws, putting religious and racial minorities at greater risk of torture and prolonged detention without trial.”

Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch, had said that the Rajapaksa administration “instead of addressing the UN’s concerns by repealing the notorious Prevention of Terrorism Act, was embracing it with a vengeance.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lankan court rejects notification targeting minorities Sri Lankan court rejects notification targeting minorities
The biased spotlight on sex abuse in Catholic Church The biased spotlight on sex abuse in Catholic Church
Beijing archbishop begins historic visit to Hong Kong Beijing archbishop begins historic visit to Hong Kong
Amnesty urges Cambodia to end evictions at Angkor Wat Amnesty urges Cambodia to end evictions at Angkor Wat
Malaysian Church welcomes first ethnic Rungus priest Malaysian Church welcomes first ethnic Rungus priest
Bishop Strickland removal 'administrative, not penal action' Bishop Strickland removal 'administrative, not penal action'
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Shamshabad

Diocese of Shamshabad

The territory of the eparchy is vast: it includes the entire country of India not already included in existing

Read more
Diocese of Hongdong

Diocese of Hongdong

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Hongdong is situated in Taiyuan city, in Shanxi Province in the People’s Republic

Read more
Diocese of Xiangyang

Diocese of Xiangyang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Xiangyang/Siangyang is a suffragan Latin diocese in

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian is a Latin Catholic missionary pre-diocesan jurisdiction in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.