Sri Lankan court bans foreign travel for Catholic priest

Activists also slapped with travel ban for unlawful assembly, damage to public property

Police (foreground) and army personnel stand guard in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on July 23 (Photo: AFP)

A Sri Lankan court has imposed an overseas travel ban on a Catholic priest and five leading anti-government activists.

Father Amila Jeewantha and the five others were slapped with the ban for unlawful assembly and causing damage to public property during a protest in front of police headquarters in Colombo on June 9.

The order was issued by a magistrate’s court after considering a request by the Colombo Crime Division on July 25.

Taking into account the request made by the police, the court imposed a foreign travel ban on Father Jeewantha, Wasantha Mudalige, convener of the Inter-University Student Federation, Joseph Stalin, general secretary of the Ceylon Teachers' Union, Lahiru Weerasekara, Rangana Lakmal and Eranga Gunasekera.

Religious figures like Father Jeewantha have been at the forefront of anti-government protests as Sri Lanka reels from its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948 as a foreign currency shortage due to the mishandling of the economy has hampered the import of essential items.

"The security forces often harass the leaders of the people"

"He is an honest priest who sincerely understood God's call with spirituality. Let us all strengthen him and pray for his mission," Vincent Bulathsinghala, a lawyer and prominent activist, said of Father Jeewantha.

Nuwani Biyanwila, an activist, said Father Jeewantha along with other religious leaders has lent much support to the months-long non-violent protest which led to the removal of greedy politicians.

"We respect the court and its decisions. The security forces often harass the leaders of the people but citizens stand for the activists," said Biyanwila.

A senior Catholic priest from the Archdiocese of Colombo said security forces are trying to discourage protesters and religious leaders who fight for justice.

"Buddhist, Christian, Muslim and Hindu leaders are working together against corrupt politicians. It is a great strength for the country," said the priest who wished to remain anonymous.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the outspoken archbishop of Colombo, said the demands of the people should be understood fairly and the government must resolve the issues of the people. He also urged the police and the Ministry of Defense not to abuse the state of emergency which was imposed on July 18 ahead of a parliamentary vote to pick a new head of state.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has called for the security forces, including the military, to respect human rights and exercise restraint.

