X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan churches suspend services as Covid surges

Third wave of coronavirus infections disrupts religious life in the island nation

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: May 03, 2021 09:09 AM GMT

Updated: May 03, 2021 09:47 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Truth about shooting will help South Sudan, bishop-designate says

Apr 30, 2021
2

Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims

Apr 30, 2021
3

Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

May 3, 2021
4

Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold

Apr 30, 2021
5

Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb

Apr 30, 2021
6

China brutalizes religious groups with repressive policies

Apr 30, 2021
7

Marian devotion aims for peace in Myanmar

Apr 30, 2021
8

Indonesia arrests notorious hardliner on terrorism rap

Apr 30, 2021
9

Indonesian activists fear Papua violence will escalate

Apr 30, 2021
10

Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling

May 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Sri Lankan churches suspend services as Covid surges

A Buddhist monk prays during Poya, a religious festival to mark the full moon, at the Kelaniya Temple in the Kelaniya suburb of Colombo on April 26. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lankan churches have once again halted services, church weddings and Sunday schools due to a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Universities, schools and pre-schools have closed until further notice. All funerals have been limited to 25 people at a time and arrangements should be made within 24 hours.

The number of Covid cases has tripled in the past few days and the death toll has also risen. Hospital sources say beds in many hospitals and treatment centers are almost completely full due to the hike in the number of Covid patients.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Samanthi Niroshani, a Sunday school teacher from Seeduwa, said all church services, Sunday schools and other programs have been suspended due to the deteriorating situation.

"From 2019 up to now, Sunday schools, Masses, Christmas carols and other church and community activities had to be stopped from time to time," said Niroshani, who is a chorister.

Christ the King Church in Pannipitiya, Colombo, announced on social media that all church services will be suspended until further notice, while St. Sebastian Church in Moragoda in Gampaha has canceled Sunday and weekday Masses.

We appealed to Sunday school children to recite the rosary with their families

Niroshani said the 2019 Easter bombings did not allow them to participate in community activities for months and churches were closed.

"The presence of corona patients at home increases the risk of contracting the virus among families, the elderly and those suffering from other diseases," Niroshani said.

"We appealed to Sunday school children to recite the rosary with their families to save our country and all from this most unfortunate situation." 

The number of Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka has increased to 111,705, with 1,843 reported new cases of the third wave on May 2.

Related News

Health authorities have blamed the government for allowing Sinhala and Tamil New Year festivities to go ahead in mid-April. Doctors warned that Covid cases would increase after the festivals but the government ignored the warning.

Dr. Upul Dissanayake, a specialist at Colombo National Hospital, said even a healthy person could die if infected with the virus.

Upul Rohana of the Association of Public Health Inspectors said the capacity of its laboratory is being exceeded. "It is a very serious situation," he said, adding that some patients have died at home due to a lack of ambulances to take them to hospitals.

Everyone should work hard to save the country from becoming like India

A Catholic priest from the Archdiocese of Colombo said that, according to doctors, there will soon be a shortage of oxygen in the country, which saw nine deaths on May 2 to take the death toll to 696.

"Politicians thought of their families rather than the people. Everyone should work hard to save the country from becoming like India," said the priest, who wished to remain anonymous.

"Every family should recite the rosary to save us from this dangerous situation. This is especially the month we recite the rosary for Mother Mary."

Media reported that several Indians have already fled to Sri Lanka due to the bad situation in India.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said the government has taken all possible steps to control the third wave of the pandemic.

He said the government is paying more attention to strengthening the health sector to cope with changes that may be felt in the future.

Also Read

India's election results challenge Modi's political future
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
Boat accident kills 26 in Bangladesh
Boat accident kills 26 in Bangladesh
Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan
Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan
Indian authorities warned to stop Covid-19 harassment
Indian authorities warned to stop Covid-19 harassment
Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling
Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling
Fire claims 18 lives in Indian hospital’s Covid-19 section
Fire claims 18 lives in Indian hospital’s Covid-19 section

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021
Church people call for calm in Indonesia's Papua
May 3, 2021
Boat accident kills 26 in Bangladesh
May 3, 2021
Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan
May 3, 2021
Sri Lankan churches suspend services as Covid surges
May 3, 2021
Indian authorities warned to stop Covid-19 harassment
May 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021
Letter from Rome: The old wineskins keep on bursting
May 2, 2021
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
May 1, 2021
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021
Thai general revives peace hopes in restive South
Apr 28, 2021

Features

Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation
May 3, 2021
Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
May 1, 2021
Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Apr 30, 2021
Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold
Apr 30, 2021
Indonesian priest takes cultural path to religious harmony
Apr 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Violence returns to Myanmar as Catholics pray for peace

Violence returns to Myanmar as Catholics pray for peace
US archbishop says Biden should refrain from communion

US archbishop says Biden should refrain from communion
Hallelujah relief and gratitude for freed hostages in Haiti

"Hallelujah", relief and gratitude for freed hostages in Haiti
Paris archbishop names new vicars general after previous two quit

Paris archbishop names new vicars general after previous two quit
A strange notice with a hint of scandal

A strange notice with a hint of scandal
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 3 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 3 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Lord, help us to learn from Paul and Barnabas

Lord, help us to learn from Paul and Barnabas
Give us Jesus the courage to identify with the marginalized

Give us Jesus the courage to identify with the marginalized
St. José María Rubio | Saint of the Day

St. José María Rubio | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.