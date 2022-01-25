X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Church to make Easter attacks global issue

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith says local investigations have failed to deliver justice to the victims

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: January 25, 2022 05:53 AM GMT

Updated: January 25, 2022 06:09 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'

Jan 22, 2022
2

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

Jan 24, 2022
3

Scared of a solemn hymn?

Jan 25, 2022
4

The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh

Jan 24, 2022
5

Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case

Jan 24, 2022
6

Thousands of ethnic Chin cross Myanmar border into India

Jan 24, 2022
7

Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century

Jan 25, 2022
8

India remains a work in progress at 75

Jan 24, 2022
9

Timor-Leste records spike in dengue fever cases

Jan 22, 2022
10

Grand theft mango case sparks outcry in Philippines

Jan 24, 2022
Support UCA News
Sri Lankan Church to make Easter attacks global issue

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the head of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church and archbishop of Colombo, speaks at a press conference in Colombo on Feb. 18, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has said there is no other choice now but to turn to the international community to seek justice for victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.

“We tried our best to solve the issue within the country and do justice to our people but have failed,” he said during an online forum with an international audience on Jan. 24.

“The legal system under the Attorney General does not consider the recommendations of the commission on the Easter attacks, therefore we have no option but to go international.”

Cardinal Ranjith, who is also the archbishop of Colombo, had hinted in April 2021 of his intentions to not only approach the United Nations but also countries with global influence.

“We can influence those countries as the Church is an international organization. We have connections all over the world,” he said.

A group of suicide bombers affiliated to local Islamist group National Thowheed Jamath was suspected to be behind the bombings at three churches and three luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in 2019. The attacks killed 269 people, including 37 foreign nationals, and left around 500 injured.

We understand that this is an attempt at fabricating a story. The whole country knows that this is a drama and we can see it is a very weak script

Catholics in Sri Lanka have not been happy with the investigations and led by Cardinal Ranjith have vowed to fight for justice until the truth behind the attacks is revealed.

Cardinal Ranjith said he was not satisfied with the investigations underway since the recovery of a live hand grenade at All Saints' Church in Borella on Jan. 11.

Muni, a church worker, has been arrested as a suspect by police but the local Church alleged he was being falsely implicated.

Cardinal Ranjith said that such a thing will not be allowed to happen. “We trust the judiciary to take steps to rectify the wrongdoing in the court,” he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The arrest of a retired doctor in connection with the same case had further raised suspicion, with Father Cyril Gamini questioning the police investigations.

“We understand that this is an attempt at fabricating a story. The whole country knows that this is a drama and we can see it is a very weak script,” he said.

Father Gamini was earlier questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department over his claims regarding the Easter Sunday attacks during an online forum last November.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Islamic reforms in Pakistan schools worry education activists
Islamic reforms in Pakistan schools worry education activists
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Indian nun arrested after suicide of minor girl
Indian nun arrested after suicide of minor girl
Bangladesh Church, youth help homeless battle winter
Bangladesh Church, youth help homeless battle winter
Three including suspected Myanmar rebel arrested in India
Three including suspected Myanmar rebel arrested in India
Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case
Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case
Support Us

Latest News

Islamic reforms in Pakistan schools worry education activists
Jan 25, 2022
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
Indian nun arrested after suicide of minor girl
Jan 25, 2022
Corruption, lack of freedoms holding back Asia-Pacific
Jan 25, 2022
Sanctions urged to cut Myanmar junta's natural gas revenue
Jan 25, 2022
'Corrupt' Indonesian district chief faces slavery rap
Jan 25, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Jan 24, 2022
India remains a work in progress at 75
Jan 24, 2022
Letter from Rome: Pope wants a Bible in every Catholic's hand
Jan 24, 2022
Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'
Jan 22, 2022

Features

Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt
Jan 19, 2022
Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo
Jan 19, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Benedict XVI backtracks admits attending meeting cited in abuse report

Benedict XVI backtracks, admits attending meeting cited in abuse report
Pope links listening with dialogue in Communications Day message

Pope links listening with dialogue in Communications Day message
Queer Church employees out themselves in Germany

Queer Church employees out themselves in Germany
African Catholic leader says Church needs to better tap into the qualities of women

African Catholic leader says Church needs to better tap into the qualities of women
Peruvian bishops plead for swift action to contain oil spill disaster

Peruvian bishops plead for swift action to contain oil spill disaster
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.