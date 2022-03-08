X
Sri Lankan Church seeks UN probe into Easter attacks

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith asks global body to intervene to bring justice to victims of 2019 terror attacks

Sri Lankan Church seeks UN probe into Easter attacks

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith celebrates a Christmas Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Lanka in Ragama on Dec. 25, 2021. (Photo: Ishara Kodikara/AFP)

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Updated: March 08, 2022 08:57 AM GMT

The Sri Lankan Church has urged the United Nations to investigate the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks that it has called a political conspiracy.

Addressing the ongoing 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on March 7, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said the first impression of the attacks was that they were solely the work of a few Islamic extremists. However, subsequent investigations found that the attacks were part of "a grand political plot."

The prelate said that despite the repeated requests of the Church and civil organizations pursuing the truth, the incumbent government of Sri Lanka has failed to render justice to the victims. He urged the UN to intervene to bring justice to those victims.

"There are attempts to harass and intimidate those who clamor for justice instead of uncovering the truth behind the attacks and prosecuting those responsible," said Cardinal Ranjith in a recorded message.

Shehan Malaka Gamage, a civil rights activist, was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department after being outspoken over the last few months on the investigations, claiming that it was a political conspiracy.

"As a result, nearly three years after the horrendous crime, we are still in the dark as to what really happened on that Easter Sunday," said Cardinal Ranjith.

We are confident that God will reveal the truth in the near future and we will strengthen the local Church's effort

The bombings of three churches and three hotels on April 21, 2019, claimed the lives of 269 people, including 82 children and 47 foreigners, and injured more than 500.

The cardinal said it was a case of a serious violation of the fundamental rights of the aggrieved victims and so he called upon the UNHRC and all its member countries to support evidence gathering initiated by the UNHRC last year and to devise a means to ensure an impartial investigation to unravel the truth behind the massacre.

Cardinal Ranjith met Pope Francis in Rome on Feb. 28 and raised concern over the lack of progress in the probe into the Easter bombings.

He also met Michelle Bachelet, UN high commissioner for human rights, on March 2 in Geneva, Switzerland. Bachelet called a full report on the delay in bringing justice and fairness to the  victims.

Mary Fernando, a victim, said that they will constantly pray and protest until they find justice.

"The media has now begun to reveal the names of several politicians and government officials who have been implicated in the attacks," said Fernando, who has joined several demonstrations to urge justice for victims.

"We are confident that God will reveal the truth in the near future and we will strengthen the local Church's effort. The majority of people voted for the current government in the hope that those responsible for the attacks would be punished." 

