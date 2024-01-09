Sri Lankan Church, rights groups seek debate on unity bill

‘National reconciliation cannot be enforced from the top down,’ says head of Kandy diocese’s rights office

A Tamil woman cries after offering a floral tribute to relatives who disappeared at the hands of Sri Lankan security forces in the late 1980s. (Photo: Quintus Colombage)

Church groups in Sri Lanka have joined rights organizations in seeking a wider debate, involving all ethnic and religious groups, on a draft bill seeking national unity and reconciliation.

The Office for National Unity and Reconciliation (ONUR) Bill is expected to be debated in the national parliament later this week. It proposes a comprehensive approach to fostering ethnic, religious, and social harmony 14 years after the civil war ended.

The ONUR will be mandated to make crucial recommendations to the government and relevant authorities on achieving national unity, reconciliation, and durable peace in the island nation.

“Unfortunately, the potential importance of this new institution appears to be underestimated by the government, its policymakers, and the law’s drafters,” said Father Nandana Manatunga, director of the Human Rights Office (HRO) at Kandy diocese.

He said there has been little or no effort to engage in public discussion on the bill or to educate the general public about the need for it.

“National reconciliation cannot be enforced from the top down,” Manatunga added.

The priest's rights group is among 25 civil society organizations including Catholic groups that have petitioned the government seeking wider involvement.

“We urge the government to engage with opposition political parties, particularly those representing minority ethnic and religious communities, as well as civil society, to establish a multi-partisan consensus encompassing pluralistic values on the path to making this a true reconciliation process for national unity,” the Jan. 8 petition stated.

It further pointed out that ethnic and religious communities remain divided, impeding the reconciliation process. Both Sinhalese and Tamils in the north and east view themselves not as one nation, fostering mutual distrust.

“The challenge persists as genuine unity remains elusive, hindering the nation's progress toward lasting reconciliation,” the petition added.

The ONUR bill's ambitious objectives include the formulation of a national policy and action plan to ensure equal opportunities for citizens across economic, social, cultural, and political spheres.

The proposed law is expected to create an inclusive society that respects diversity and actively promotes unity.

Rights activists have voiced apprehensions about ONUR’s appointment process and potential implications for civil society's autonomy.

“Appointments to the ONUR board should be multi-partisan, representing the diversity of our nation. The chairperson's indefinite term is inadvisable; we need inclusive appointments for a unified vision," they said.

The activists proposed including ex-officio representatives from the Office of Missing Persons, Office of Reparations, NGO Secretariat, and the upcoming Truth, Unity, and Reconciliation Commission on the ONUR board.

"Including representatives from reconciliation institutions ensures a common vision. Civil society representation is vital to consider the perspectives of affected communities and victims,” the petition stated.

It further called for “preventing government interference” while emphasizing that “the government should assist and facilitate, not dictate, the work of civil society organizations.”

“There’s a risk of government heavy-handedness. The new law must clarify that the government will not direct civil society but can support and facilitate their efforts,” the petition added.

Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA), a prominent think tank, said the parliamentary debate on the bill coincides with escalating concerns about growing ethnonationalism in the country.

“Victims are skeptical, fearing the bill may impose the government's narrative, potentially silencing alternative voices. Genuine national unity requires more meaningful efforts," the CPA said.

It said the proposed law may fall short of the international community's concerns over the need for genuine efforts to address challenges facing Sri Lanka's journey towards reconciliation.

