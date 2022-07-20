News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Church calls halt to politicizing Easter attack probe

Ahead of his election as president, Ranil Wickremesinghe has offered to invite UK sleuths to conduct an impartial inquiry

Sri Lankan demonstrators seen at a protest site in Negombo

Sri Lankan demonstrators seen at a protest site in Negombo. (Photo: Quintus Colombage)

UCA News reporter, Colombo

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: July 20, 2022 09:01 AM GMT

Updated: July 20, 2022 10:10 AM GMT

The Sri Lankan Church officials have dismissed a proposal from the acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe to invite the UK police to conduct an impartial investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday attack.

"We vehemently reject the statement of Acting President Wickremesinghe. He is trying to come to power by talking about Easter Sunday victims," said Father Cyril Gamini in Colombo on July 19.

Father Gamini, who is a member of Colombo Archdiocese’s proclamation committee on the search for the truth on the Easter Sunday attack, accused the acting president of attempting to “misuse” the tragedy ahead of a vote in parliament to elect a new president.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Meanwhile, the parliament announced on July 20 that Wickremesinghe had been re-elected as the president of Sri Lanka. He polled 134 votes while his rivals, Dallas Alahaperuma and Anurakumara Dissanayake got 82 and 3 votes respectively.

Wickremesinghe, who had been elected the eighth president is expected to serve until the completion of his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term in November 2024. 

Father Gamini sought to remind that Wickremesinghe was the prime minister of the country at the time of the Easter attack, which killed 269 people and injured more than 500.

"Seeking justice from Wickremesinghe is more foolish than picking apples from cactus trees"

"Wickremesinghe had plenty of opportunities to get support from international police to investigate the case before the change of government in 2019,” Father Gamini said. “This latest proposal is a trick to deceive people."

Ahead of the election, in a video statement, Wickremesinghe said he would re-investigate the Easter attack with the support of investigators from Britain.

Father Gamini urged Wickremesinghe to stop trying to deceive the people, saying people can no longer be fooled by politicians.

"No matter which president or government is elected, we will not stop the struggle to demand justice for the Easter attacks," the priest said.

Saman Kapila Wijesuriya, a prominent journalist and editor of Vatican Winds said that Christians or non-Christians are no longer stupid to believe in Wickremesinghe, who rushed to protect the masterminds of the Easter Sunday attack.

"Seeking justice from Wickremesinghe is more foolish than expecting apples from cactus trees," said Wijesuriya. "The purpose of the Easter attack was to spread the flames of racial hate throughout the country."

"The government and the opposition are now talking about national unity on the surface, but continue to create conflicts underneath," said Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, who was one of the three candidates in the presidential contest.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippine bishop calls for transparency in transport dept Philippine bishop calls for transparency in transport dept
Timor-Leste president backs Indonesia's moderate Muslim outfits for Nobel Timor-Leste president backs Indonesia's moderate Muslim outfits for Nobel
Indonesian Catholics ‘watchful’ after hardline Islamist released Indonesian Catholics ‘watchful’ after hardline Islamist released
Are British-Asian leaders set to influence the world? Are British-Asian leaders set to influence the world?
Sri Lankan Church calls halt to politicizing Easter attack probe Sri Lankan Church calls halt to politicizing Easter attack probe
‘Red-tagging’ threat fails to frighten Filipino religious leaders ‘Red-tagging’ threat fails to frighten Filipino religious leaders
Podacast
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Vaticans new investments policy ensures ethical compliance

Vatican’s new investments policy ensures ethical compliance

All Vatican investments are to be aimed at contributing to a more just and sustainable world, aligned with Social Doctrine of the Catholic Church

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.