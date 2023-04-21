Sri Lankan Church awaits justice 4 years after Easter bombings

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjit raises doubts over military intelligence's ties with terror outfit behind multiple blasts in 2019

Sri Lankan religious leaders join a 40-kilometer-long human chain to seek justice for victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks in Colombo on April 21. (Photo supplied)

The Sri Lankan Church organized a 40-kilometer-long human chain on the fourth anniversary of the Easter Sunday bombings to demand justice for its victims.

Thousands of people belonging to different faith joined on April 21 to protest the government’s failure in response to the call given by Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo.

A two-minute silence was observed at 8.45 am in memory of the people who died in the attack. Many protesters were dressed in black and carried black flags, besides posters and banners.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith addressed religious leaders, foreign diplomatic, survivors, and family members of the victims, at the St. Anthony's shrine in Kochchikade, a suburb of Colombo.

He alleged that Saharan Hashim, leader of the National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), who led the suicide attacks on Easter Sunday, had close ties with the government military intelligence.

"We regret that the government has failed to investigate the relationship between the military intelligence and Saharan's terrorist group," said Cardinal Ranjith.

He further demanded that the government should interrogate officials who were in charge of the intelligence unit at the time of the Easter Sunday bombings.

"We have a question about how the seventh bomber named Jameel killed himself despite the opportunity to save his life. Did he explode himself or someone else blasted him with a remote control? We have a question in this regard," the cardinal asked.

Cardinal Ranjith said the leadership of the present government cannot be trusted.

Media reports recently said the interim government in the country has decided to promote police officers who held senior positions at the time of the blasts in the South Asian nation, which went bankrupt last year.

"We regret the Attorney General's Department, police and the government has hesitated even to do what the Presidential Commission has recommended," he said.

Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Brian Udaigwe, who attended the event, said that the truth behind the attacks continues to evade the Church.

"The commemoration ceremonies are definitely not to seek revenge but to seek justice for the victims and pray," said the Nigerian prelate.

Father Cyril Gamini, the spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Colombo, said that the Church would fight until they find justice.

"We will not forget the attack until justice is done and the culprits should be brought to justice," Father Gamini said.

Earlier, a vigil march was held from St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya to St.Anthony's shrine in Kochchikade. The march which commenced at 7 pm on April 20 concluded at 8.20 am on the next day.

A heavy police and military presence was observed on the streets and around churches throughout the day.

Earlier, a court rejected a request by the Negombo police to stop the protest march and other protest activities, saying they could be politically motivated.

