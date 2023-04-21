News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Church awaits justice 4 years after Easter bombings

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjit raises doubts over military intelligence's ties with terror outfit behind multiple blasts in 2019

Sri Lankan Church awaits justice 4 years after Easter bombings

Sri Lankan religious leaders join a 40-kilometer-long human chain to seek justice for victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks in Colombo on April 21. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 21, 2023 10:30 AM GMT

Updated: April 21, 2023 11:33 AM GMT

The Sri Lankan Church organized a 40-kilometer-long human chain on the fourth anniversary of the Easter Sunday bombings to demand justice for its victims.

Thousands of people belonging to different faith joined on April 21 to protest the government’s failure in response to the call given by Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo.

A two-minute silence was observed at 8.45 am in memory of the people who died in the attack. Many protesters were dressed in black and carried black flags, besides posters and banners.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith addressed religious leaders, foreign diplomatic, survivors, and family members of the victims, at the St. Anthony's shrine in Kochchikade, a suburb of Colombo.

He alleged that Saharan Hashim, leader of the National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), who led the suicide attacks on Easter Sunday, had close ties with the government military intelligence.

"We regret that the government has failed to investigate the relationship between the military intelligence and Saharan's terrorist group," said Cardinal Ranjith.

He further demanded that the government should interrogate officials who were in charge of the intelligence unit at the time of the Easter Sunday bombings.

"We have a question about how the seventh bomber named Jameel killed himself despite the opportunity to save his life. Did he explode himself or someone else blasted him with a remote control? We have a question in this regard," the cardinal asked.

Cardinal Ranjith said the leadership of the present government cannot be trusted.

Media reports recently said the interim government in the country has decided to promote police officers who held senior positions at the time of the blasts in the South Asian nation, which went bankrupt last year.

"We regret the Attorney General's Department, police and the government has hesitated even to do what the Presidential Commission has recommended," he said.

Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Brian Udaigwe, who attended the event, said that the truth behind the attacks continues to evade the Church.

"The commemoration ceremonies are definitely not to seek revenge but to seek justice for the victims and pray," said the Nigerian prelate.

Father Cyril Gamini, the spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Colombo, said that the Church would fight until they find justice.

"We will not forget the attack until justice is done and the culprits should be brought to justice," Father Gamini said.

Earlier, a vigil march was held from St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya to St.Anthony's shrine in Kochchikade. The march which commenced at 7 pm on April 20 concluded at 8.20 am on the next day.

A heavy police and military presence was observed on the streets and around churches throughout the day.

Earlier, a court rejected a request by the Negombo police to stop the protest march and other protest activities, saying they could be politically motivated.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Revisiting Catholic history in Singapore, Korea, Thailand, and beyond (Pt. 2) Revisiting Catholic history in Singapore, Korea, Thailand, and beyond (Pt. 2)
‘Missing’ Chinese Catholic priest joins state-run church ‘Missing’ Chinese Catholic priest joins state-run church
Nuns help survivors recover from Sri Lankan Easter attacks Nuns help survivors recover from Sri Lankan Easter attacks
Hong Kong bishop’s historic trip to Beijing amid Sino-Vatican tension Hong Kong bishop’s historic trip to Beijing amid Sino-Vatican tension
Sri Lankan Church awaits justice 4 years after Easter bombings Sri Lankan Church awaits justice 4 years after Easter bombings
Child marriages prove the undoing of Vietnam's ethnic people Child marriages prove the undoing of Vietnam's ethnic people
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.