Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Church asks govt not to undermine judiciary

Interim government hinting at initiating breach of privilege against judges for issuing order to allot funds for local polls

Anti-government demonstrators take part in a protest urging the government to hold local council election as scheduled outside the Elections Secretariat in Colombo on Feb. 22

Anti-government demonstrators take part in a protest urging the government to hold local council election as scheduled outside the Elections Secretariat in Colombo on Feb. 22. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 04, 2023 10:08 AM GMT

Updated: April 04, 2023 10:50 AM GMT

The Sri Lankan Church has urged the government not to interfere with the independence of the judiciary after the Island nation’s parliament planned action against judges for asking the government to allot funds for local polls.

"We strongly urge the government of Sri Lanka in these circumstances to uphold the constitution” and not to proceed with “any unwarranted measures to interfere with the independence of the judiciary," said the Catholic Bishops' Conference in Sri Lanka (CBCSL) in a statement signed by its President Bishop Harold Anthony Perera and Secretary General Bishop J.D. Anthony Jayakody.

"The interference has already been widely criticized locally and internationally as being a serious and unwarranted encroachment on the independence of the judiciary," the prelates said on April 3.

Sri Lanka is currently headed by an interim government after former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee the country after angry protesters demanded his resignation last year in the wake of a severe economic crisis.

A Supreme Court bench, while hearing a petition on March 3, issued an interim order directing the finance ministry to allot the budgeted funds for elections.

Premnath Dolawatte, a ruling party member of parliament, on March 7 requested the speaker to initiate action against the judges alleging that the powers and privileges of the parliament have been violated by their interim order.

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe requested the deputy speaker to advise concerned authorities not to implement the court's interim order until a parliamentary committee concludes its inquiry into the matter.

The bishops said parliament's action undermines the independence of the judiciary and constitutes a serious and unwarranted encroachment on the independence of the judiciary.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka has urged the government to refrain from undermining the independence of the judiciary.

It said that any attempt to interfere with the judiciary was a serious affront to the rule of law and the rights of the people of the country.

Sudeepa Liyanaarachchi, a university student and an activist from the capital Colombo, said that the country is not run by a government elected by the people. "That's why they are interfering with the court."

On March 10, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo criticized the government's move against judges. He termed it an attempt by the government to postpone the elections.

Interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who heads the bankrupt nation of 22 million people, has said that no local elections would be held until the country's economy is on the right track. 

Sri Lanka recently secured a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund. 

