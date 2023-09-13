News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Church against govt probe into Easter attacks

Father Cyril Gamini from Colombo Archdiocese says government incapable of 'impartial and honest' investigations

Justin Welby (center), Archbishop of Canterbury, and Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith (right) pay homage to the victims of the Easter Sunday bombings during a visit to St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, north of capital Colombo, on Aug. 29, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 13, 2023 12:39 PM GMT

Updated: September 13, 2023 12:44 PM GMT

Church officials in Sri Lanka have criticized a government move to appoint yet another committee to probe the Easter bombings following startling revelations by a UK-based broadcaster last week.

Father Cyril Gamini, spokesperson of the Colombo Archdiocese told media on Sept. 12 that the Catholic Church was against a third government committee investigating the 2019 violence.

"Two commissions and a parliamentary selection committee were appointed in the past, but they did not yield the expected results," he told media in the capital on behalf of the national Church. 

The Church's response came a week after the interim government of President Ranil Wickremesinghe said it would form another committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

The government initiative follows after a Channel 4 documentary alleged that senior officials close to the powerful Rajapaksa family facilitated the simultaneous bombings of two Catholic churches and three luxury hotels during Easter Sunday in 2019.

The bombings aimed to create a "sense of insecurity" to help the Rajapaksa family come to power in the island nation.

The worst-ever terror attack in the Indian Ocean nation killed 269 persons and injured more than 500.

Father Gamini said that the government is incapable of carrying out the investigations “impartially and honestly.”

The proposed "president's committee is a joke," said the priest, who was questioned several times by police over his revelations about the Easter attacks. 

The UK broadcaster has alleged that there was a plot to help the Rajapaksas return to power after the defeat in the 2015 presidential election to Sirisena. 

The Church in Sri Lanka has been seeking an international probe into the six simultaneous suicide bombings which also killed 45 foreign nationals from 13 countries.

Islamists linked to local groups were initially blamed for the attack on high-end hotels and St. Anthony's Church in Colombo's Kochchikade district and St. Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, north of Colombo. An Anglican church also came under the targeted simultaneous attack.

Five months after the incident, a Select Committee of Parliament probed the violence and submitted a report on Oct. 23, 2019. 

In October 2020, five of the seven suspects held in connection with the bombings were released by the government due to lack of evidence.

Again, former President Maithripala Sirisena, who was president at the time of the attack, formed a five-member panel, headed by a Supreme Court judge.

Just days after the attacks, Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced his candidacy for the president's post and went on to win the election.

Rajapaksa, who accepted the panel's report on Feb. 1, 2021, did not share the details with the Church or the country’s attorney general.

The Church, relatives of the victims and civil society groups have accused the government of failure to nab the mastermind despite reports by two commissions.

Jude Anthony, a victim and a rights activist from Negombo, said justice cannot come from the government.

"Politicians are trying to suppress the truth in various ways," said Anthony.

More than 70 percent of Sri Lanka's 22 million people are Buddhists, and Christians form just eight percent.

The 1.5 million Catholics in the country form an overwhelming majority of Christians.

