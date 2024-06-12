News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lankan Church, activists demand timely, fair election

President Ranil Wickramasinghe aims to extend his term through a referendum instead of a general election
Ranil Wickremesinghe (left), attending his swearing in ceremony at the President's Palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 14, 2022.

Ranil Wickremesinghe (left), attending his swearing in ceremony at the President's Palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 14, 2022. (Sir Lanka President's Office via AFP-JIJI)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 12, 2024 11:28 AM GMT
Updated: June 12, 2024 12:09 PM GMT

Church officials in Sri Lanka joined rights activists to demand the government not delay presidential elections and decried attempts to hold a referendum to extend the term of embattled President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo said the government’s bid to retain power is contrary to the people’s aspirations and rights.

“Now the politicians are sending out kites to see if they can hold a referendum, then hated politicians can rule this country another two or three years. Absolutely unacceptable,” Ranjith said during a gathering in the national capital on June 11.

Sri Lanka's top Catholic leader said that the state cannot strip away the rights of the people, nor can it deprive them of freedom, dignity, and the right to vote.

“We have our constitution; it gives the president a five-year term of office. They must go to the polls at the end of those five years. That is our right as citizens. The state can’t take that away from us. …it can’t take away our freedom, dignity, and all the manifestations of that freedom and dignity,” Ranjith said.

Opposition parties and activists have been protesting ever since a top leader of the ruling United National Party hinted at a possible referendum to extend Wickremesinghe's term.

Wickremesinghe has faced widespread criticism for failing to revive the ailing economy and using power to muzzle dissent.

The party’s general secretary, Palitha Range Bandara, said the government aims to extend the president’s term by two years through the referendum.

“We want to be able to choose our leaders in a free franchise; that is our right, and we demand it,” Ranjith insisted.

The Election Commission recently said the presidential election is scheduled between Sept. 17 and Oct. 17.

Rohana Hettiarachchi, executive director of the advocacy group People's Action for Free and Fair Elections, said extending the president's term through a referendum is both illegal and unethical.  

Hettiarachchi told reporters on June 11 that even Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, who was ousted in mass protests in 2022, came to power through an election for a term of five years.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, were forced to resign in 2022 when massive protests spiraled out of control following the country's worst economic crisis.

Wickremesinghe, once considered a rival by the powerful Rajapaksa political dynasty, was appointed acting president with alleged backing from former foes.

He has been accused of covering up massive corruption and rights violations by the Rajapaksa regime since 2005 to strengthen his political future.

Critics see his government as a continuance of the previous regime, which was blamed for pushing Sri Lanka to bankruptcy.

Nuwani Sunimalee, a university student from Colombo, said the government is receiving support from the large number of current parliamentarians who fear losing in a new election.

“They argue that within two-three years, the economy will stabilize, so a referendum is preferred over an election. They are afraid of losing their benefits,” she told UCA News.

Rights activist Raveen Silva said Wickramasinghe’s attempt to continue in power is illegitimate since people have not elected him.

"Considering the current sentiments of the people, it seems that winning a referendum is an unattainable prospect,” he told UCA News.

“The nation requires not only a new president but also a new parliament, and a new economy," he added.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Arulselvam Rayappan of Salem , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Do Quang Khang of Bac Ninh, Vietnam
Read More...
Apostolic Administrator
Apostolic Administrator Bosco Chi-nan Lin of Tainan, Taiwan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Christophorus Tri Harsono of Purwokerto , Indonesia
Read More...
Latest News
Asylum seekers’ passport ban irks Pakistani Church, activists
Asylum seekers’ passport ban irks Pakistani Church, activists
Indian sect's protest against vandalism turns violent
Indian sect's protest against vandalism turns violent
Christians wary as pro-Hindu BJP forms govt in India’s Odisha
Christians wary as pro-Hindu BJP forms govt in India’s Odisha
S. Korean report accuses North of killing Christians during war
S. Korean report accuses North of killing Christians during war
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.