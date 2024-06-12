Sri Lankan Church, activists demand timely, fair election

Church officials in Sri Lanka joined rights activists to demand the government not delay presidential elections and decried attempts to hold a referendum to extend the term of embattled President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo said the government’s bid to retain power is contrary to the people’s aspirations and rights.

“Now the politicians are sending out kites to see if they can hold a referendum, then hated politicians can rule this country another two or three years. Absolutely unacceptable,” Ranjith said during a gathering in the national capital on June 11.

Sri Lanka's top Catholic leader said that the state cannot strip away the rights of the people, nor can it deprive them of freedom, dignity, and the right to vote.

“We have our constitution; it gives the president a five-year term of office. They must go to the polls at the end of those five years. That is our right as citizens. The state can’t take that away from us. …it can’t take away our freedom, dignity, and all the manifestations of that freedom and dignity,” Ranjith said.

Opposition parties and activists have been protesting ever since a top leader of the ruling United National Party hinted at a possible referendum to extend Wickremesinghe's term.

Wickremesinghe has faced widespread criticism for failing to revive the ailing economy and using power to muzzle dissent.

The party’s general secretary, Palitha Range Bandara, said the government aims to extend the president’s term by two years through the referendum.

“We want to be able to choose our leaders in a free franchise; that is our right, and we demand it,” Ranjith insisted.

The Election Commission recently said the presidential election is scheduled between Sept. 17 and Oct. 17.

Rohana Hettiarachchi, executive director of the advocacy group People's Action for Free and Fair Elections, said extending the president's term through a referendum is both illegal and unethical.

Hettiarachchi told reporters on June 11 that even Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, who was ousted in mass protests in 2022, came to power through an election for a term of five years.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, were forced to resign in 2022 when massive protests spiraled out of control following the country's worst economic crisis.

Wickremesinghe, once considered a rival by the powerful Rajapaksa political dynasty, was appointed acting president with alleged backing from former foes.

He has been accused of covering up massive corruption and rights violations by the Rajapaksa regime since 2005 to strengthen his political future.

Critics see his government as a continuance of the previous regime, which was blamed for pushing Sri Lanka to bankruptcy.

Nuwani Sunimalee, a university student from Colombo, said the government is receiving support from the large number of current parliamentarians who fear losing in a new election.

“They argue that within two-three years, the economy will stabilize, so a referendum is preferred over an election. They are afraid of losing their benefits,” she told UCA News.

Rights activist Raveen Silva said Wickramasinghe’s attempt to continue in power is illegitimate since people have not elected him.

"Considering the current sentiments of the people, it seems that winning a referendum is an unattainable prospect,” he told UCA News.

“The nation requires not only a new president but also a new parliament, and a new economy," he added.