Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Catholics protest repression of civil society

President Rajapaksa has issued a special order to call in armed forces across the country

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 22, 2022 10:01 AM GMT

Updated: February 22, 2022 02:30 PM GMT

Sri Lankan Catholics protest repression of civil society

Oblate Priest Father Rohan Silva addresses a street demonstration organized by Catholics to protest the government's repression of civil society in Sri Lanka on Feb. 21.  (Photo: UCA News)

Catholics in Sri Lanka held street demonstrations against the government’s repression of civil society activists on Feb. 21.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has again issued a special order to call in armed forces across the country for the protection of the people. The Speaker announced the order on Feb. 22.

Dexter Fernando, an activist from Katuwapitiya, Negombo, said the recent attack on the residence of journalist Chamuditha Samarawickrama and arbitrary arrest of activist Shehan Malaka Gamage were unacceptable.

“Gamage, a civil activist who was instrumental in uncovering the masterminds of the Easter attack, was arrested by a group of security personnel in a white van on the road," said Fernando, who attended the demonstrations held at Katuwapitiya junction.

There were media reports about a Tamil activist being abducted on Feb. 17.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that the abductions and attacks on journalists by government actors reminded one of the repression committed during the decades-long civil war in the island nation.

Throughout the year, security forces harassed and threatened human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists and the families of victims of past abuses

Gamage was arrested by the CID for holding a press conference on the Easter Sunday attack but the court ordered his release.

Oblate Priest Father Rohan Silva, a human rights defender, said: "Those who demand justice for the Easter attack victims are arrested and questioned without exposing the real masterminds behind it."

Rights groups said there had been anti-Muslim riots targeting houses and businesses by Sinhalese mobs even before the Easter attacks took place.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that the government in 2021 suppressed minority communities, harassed activists and undermined democratic institutions in its World Report 2022.

"Throughout the year, security forces harassed and threatened human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists and the families of victims of past abuses, and suppressed peaceful protests," said HRW last month.

Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramauna (JVP), said those responsible for failing to prevent the Easter attack despite intelligence have not yet been identified.

Dissanayake pointed out that the former defense secretary and the former inspector general of police arrested on charges of failing to prevent the attack have been acquitted and released from the case.

"It is now clear that the present government has failed to do justice to the victims and punish the government officials and politicians," said Dissanayake.

He said that the Easter attack was a major factor in the current government coming to power and the majority of the people voted for the current president and the government in the hope that those responsible for the Easter attack would be punished.

© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.