X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Catholics pray the rosary against Covid-19

Faithful observe a day of prayer and fasting as the island nation observes a quarantine curfew

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: September 08, 2021 10:02 AM GMT

Updated: September 08, 2021 01:54 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
2

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
3

China orders Christians to pray for communist martyrs

Sep 6, 2021
4

Another pastor attacked in central Indian state

Sep 6, 2021
5

US charity supports ostracized Malaysian Christian couple

Sep 6, 2021
6

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Sep 7, 2021
7

Myanmar's Cardinal Bo to speak at top religious event

Sep 6, 2021
8

Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care

Sep 6, 2021
9

Timor-Leste to compensate Covid vaccine-hit patients

Sep 6, 2021
10

Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition

Sep 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Sri Lankan Catholics pray the rosary against Covid-19

Sri Lankans at a vaccination center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, last month. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lankan Catholics have observed fasting and prayers seeking God’s intercession to prevent, protect and heal all affected by the Covid-19 virus in the country and the world.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, had appealed to priests, nuns and laypeople to pray and recite the rosary on Sept. 8, celebrated as the birthday of Mother Mary.

“Celebrate the birthday of Mother Mary as a day of fasting and prayer from home. Recite the rosary … to save our country and the world from the deadly pandemic,” he said.

Cardinal Ranjith called out the forces trying to control the world through the coronavirus. “The virus is recognized as a product made in modern laboratories for the power struggles of the powerful nations,” he said.

“Mother Mary, eliminate the fear of the disease and bless all the people to live happily in their own lands … Intercede for us so that the sick may be healed and the healthy are not sick,” read a prayer specially composed for the occasion.

Mary Nilani, a Catholic mother from Negombo city on the west coast, said many families attended rosary recitals and watched and listened to Catholic television channels and radio.

We mourn his passing away, though what he has left us will continue to reverberate in our hearts

Various groups including priests, religious and lay leaders were assigned to continue to recite the rosary until midnight even as the island nation observed a quarantine curfew that will last until Sept. 13.

Catholics also mourned the recent death of the country’s music legend Sunil Perera due to Covid-related complications on Sept. 6. “We mourn his passing away, though what he has left us will continue to reverberate in our hearts,” Cardinal Ranjith said in a statement.

Heenmenike, the wife of prominent Sri Lankan aboriginal leader Uruwarige Vannila Aththo, died of Covid-19 on Sept. 5. The pandemic has claimed the lives of priests, nuns, doctors and nurses among others.

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella said that with the spread of the Delta variant, Sri Lanka has experienced its highest number of patients and deaths this year.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Rambukwella said that saving the lives of people is the highest priority. Over 85 percent of the population above the age of 20 have received the first dose of vaccine and 62 percent have had both doses.

Sri Lanka has been designated a red zone based on the current prevalence of Covid-19. The number of deaths across the country had risen to 10,524 while the number of new infections was 2,964 on Sept. 7. Most of those who succumbed were 60 years and above.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack
Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sri Lankan media groups seek asylum for Afghan journalists
Sri Lankan media groups seek asylum for Afghan journalists
It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Bangladesh sees rise in cases of dengue fever
Bangladesh sees rise in cases of dengue fever
Another pastor attacked in central Indian state
Another pastor attacked in central Indian state
Support Us

Latest News

Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal
Sep 8, 2021
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Sri Lankan Catholics pray the rosary against Covid-19
Sep 8, 2021
Tribal man abducts child for sacrifice in Thailand
Sep 8, 2021
Filipino senators question 'overpriced' Covid gear
Sep 8, 2021
Indonesian VP seeks religious guidance on post-Covid life 
Sep 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Vietnam's young Catholics must evangelize among youths of other faiths
Sep 8, 2021
It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care
Sep 6, 2021
Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition
Sep 6, 2021

Features

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
More and more African bishops back COVID19 vaccines

More and more African bishops back COVID-19 vaccines
Armenian church in eastern Turkey holds first Mass in 106 years

Armenian church in eastern Turkey holds first Mass in 106 years
Budapest honors pastor opposed to Viktor Orbn

Budapest honors pastor opposed to Viktor Orbán
70yearold Catholic priest attacked killed in Haiti

70-year-old Catholic priest attacked, killed in Haiti

What future for the girl child

What future for the girl child?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 8 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 8 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me learn to love my enemies

Lord, help me learn to love my enemies
May social slaveries be removed from nations

May social slaveries be removed from nations
Saint Peter Claver | Saint of the Day

Saint Peter Claver | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.