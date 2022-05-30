Sri Lankan Catholics hoping for divine deliverance

The island nation observes the 50th day of a peaceful protest over the crippling economic crisis

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister fired by police to disperse students taking part in an anti-government protest over Sri Lanka's crippling economic crisis in Colombo on May 29. (Photo: AFP)

Catholics in Sri Lanka trust that God will show the way out of the crisis engulfing the island nation, which observed the 50th day of a peaceful protest against the government.

“I believe that God will soon give us the freedom, liberation, happiness and change that we seek,” said Father Roshan Silva, the Oblates' provincial of Colombo, on May 28.

He was joined by fellow priests and nuns along with other religious leaders at Galle Face Green to mark the protest anniversary as they reiterated their demand for the immediate resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government.

Father Silva compared the situation of his suffering countrymen with that of the people of Israel before they entered the Promised Land.

“The question is why the rulers of the country still do not understand the suffering of the people,” he said while assuring protesters that religious leaders will continue to stand by them.

Karu Jayasuriya, former speaker and chairman of the National Movement for a Just Society, said the government must immediately heed the message of the 50-day struggle.

“We have to continue the peaceful protests until we achieve a noble victory for the entire Sri Lankan nation"

“The struggle launched by the youth and civilians of the country has achieved what no other struggle or movement could in recent times,” he said.

Thousands of people including Buddhists, Christians, Hindus and Muslims took part in a march and a rally in the open space opposite the presidential secretariat to mark the occasion.

Addressing the rally, Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thera, an internationally acclaimed Buddhist scholar, researcher and philanthropist, said the chief prelates had asked the prime minister and cabinet to resign immediately.

“We have to continue the peaceful protests until we achieve a noble victory for the entire Sri Lankan nation,” he said.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, elder brother of the president, was forced to resign on May 9 as anti-government protests erupted across the country after the worst economic crisis in decades hit the nation in early March.

The protesters accuse the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to shortages of essentials including food, medicines and fuel.

The protesters have set up temporary camps with food, water, toilet and medical facilities in the open space opposite the presidential secretariat.

