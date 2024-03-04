News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lankan Catholics counter fisher union’s ‘false propaganda'

Archdiocese of Colombo and United Fishermen's Society are locked in a legal battle to wrest management of Pitipana fish market
Sri Lankan Catholics, fisher union, false propaganda, fish market, legal battle

Fish vendors arrange their stocks at a fish market in Colombo on March 24, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 04, 2024 12:01 PM GMT
Updated: March 04, 2024 12:17 PM GMT

Catholic priests and nuns joined Catholics in Sri Lanka to protest against what they called attempts to tarnish the image of Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo and the Church over the control of a local fish market.

The protesters gathered after the Sunday Mass at their parish churches in the Colombo archdiocese to oppose "the false statements and insults” of the officials of the United Fishermen's Society of Pitipana.

The Archdiocese is locked in a legal battle with the fishermen's society over control of the fish market in Negombo, a Catholic-dominated town some 50 kilometers north of the capital Colombo.

The archdiocese approached the court and secured an order to appoint a trustee to manage and administer the fish market.

The fishermen’s body in response held a media briefing and demonstrated in front of Bishop’s House in Colombo on Feb. 19.

The fishermen's society claims the Church was trying to take control of the fish market which is crucial for tens of thousands of local fishermen to sell their catch. 

Catholic leaders say the society's representatives spread false propaganda, which harms the reputation of the cardinal and the Church.  

The fishermen’s society also sent a letter to the Vatican nuncio outlining their grievances, they said.

Father Manjula Niroshn said the dispute has been on for about fifteen years.

“The cardinal intervened on behalf of all fishermen and the decision given by the court is not a personal gain for him,” he said.

Father Nisantha Rodrigo, who participated in the demonstrations outside the St. Mary's Church at Main Street, Negombo, said all the allegations against the Church and the clergy are baseless.

“This is not an attack on the cardinal alone, but the accusations are against the entire Catholic Church,” he said.

Rodrigo said the claims by the fishermen’s society that Cardinal Ranjith was trying to wrest control of the fish market are “ridiculous.”

The legal steps taken by the Catholic Church will benefit a majority of the 200,000 fishermen and customers visiting the fish market every day.

Aruna Roshantha, president of the United Fishermen's Society for the past 20 years, however, claimed that the church’s lawsuit against the fishermen's union was not intended to gain concessions for poor fishermen.

The protests outside parish churches have been organized by the priests “as part of their project to take control of the fish market,” Roshantha claimed.

Nuwani Fernando, a Catholic student activist, said the poor fishermen’s families lacked education, health, and other welfare programs like pensions for the elderly.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

“It is essential to maintain transparency in the administration of the fish markets, whether run by the fishers’ society or the Church,” she said.

Fernando advised both parties to the dispute to stay clear of the political agenda and avoid unnecessary confrontation.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Cardinal
Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of Trivandrum (S), India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Roberto Orendain Gaa of Novaliches, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Vincent Silu Zhan of Xiapu, China
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Job Yobi Koo of Seoul, Korea
Read More...
Latest News
Sri Lankan Catholics counter fisher union’s ‘false propaganda'
Sri Lankan Catholics counter fisher union’s ‘false propaganda'
Catholics back women’s manifesto ahead of India’s polls
Catholics back women’s manifesto ahead of India’s polls
Indian diocese removes priest over assaulting elderly couple
Indian diocese removes priest over assaulting elderly couple
US pro-life activists face new crossroads
US pro-life activists face new crossroads
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.