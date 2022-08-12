Sri Lankan Catholic priest surrenders, gets bail

Police wanted to arrest Father Amila Jeewantha Peiris, a key figure in anti-govt demonstrations

Father Amila Jeewantha Peiris addresses an anti-government protest in Sri Lanka. (Photo: Amila Udagedera)

A wanted Catholic priest at the forefront of the Galle Face protests in Sri Lanka has been granted bail after he surrendered himself before a court.

Father Amila Jeewantha Peiris, the parish priest of the Church of the Risen Christ, Niwithigala, a prominent figure in the movement that ousted Gotabaya Rajapaksa as president, appeared in the Colombo Fort Magistrate Court on Aug. 12.

The Catholic priest was granted bail against the production of two personal sureties each worth 500,000 Sri Lankan rupees (about US$ 1,375).

The crippling economic crisis that gripped the island nation had prompted the 45-year-old parish priest from a remote village of plantation laborers in Ratnapura Diocese in south-central Sri Lanka to join protesters in Colombo.

The police went looking for him at his parental home and the St. Joseph’s Church Balangoda on July 27.

This prompted Father Peiris to petition the Supreme Court to prevent his imminent arrest. He filed a Fundamental Rights petition that came up for hearing on Aug. 9.

"“Any arrest should be according to the law"

The government’s lawyers objected to his petition arguing that he was charged under the Penal Code for violation of a court order and had been evading arrest.

Police authorities claimed Father Peiris was liable to be arrested for criminal offenses that include being part of an unlawful assembly, obstructing public employees from performing duties, criminal assault and causing hurt.

Father Peiris said he had not received any court order. The Balangoda police had gone to his parish church and parents’ home but did not hand over any court order.

Rienzie Arsecularatne, the president’s counsel who appeared for the priest, told UCA News that Father Peiris filed the petition soon after three individuals who claimed to be security officers came looking for him.

Hundreds of protesters including a bishop, priests, nuns, lawyers and activists gathered in a silent protest in front of the court in the capital Colombo on the day of the hearing.

Lawyer Manoj Nanayakkara who joined other rights defenders at the hearing said: “Any arrest should be according to the law. It is sad the police went searching for the priest as if he was a terrorist,” he said.

“This is a very well-planned witch hunt against protesters by this government"

Nanayakkara described the police action as repression of people’s fundamental rights.

Oblate priest Father Lal Pushpadewa said the government should stop harassing brothers and sisters who demonstrated peacefully to end a corrupt regime.

“Unarmed activists have been arrested for taking a selfie in the presidential house,” he said referring to the arrest of at least a hundred protesters. “Give the people the right to speak and go for a new election and a new constitution.”

Piyath Nikeshala, a youth activist, was reportedly called to the Slave Island Police Station and arrested when he complied, while Mangala Maddumage, a former leader of the Inter-University Students’ Federation, was allegedly abducted from the vicinity of the Colombo Public Library.

Ceylon Teachers’ Union’s General Secretary Joseph Stalin was arrested on Aug. 4 and later released on bail after four days.

“This is a very well-planned witch hunt against protesters by this government which took office with the support of the Rajapaksas. Police are selectively picking up protesters for taking selfies and photographs that they shared on social media platforms,” Stalin told UCA News.

“It’s having a chilling effect on the right to peaceful assembly"

Nihal Thalduwa, a spokesperson of the Senior Superintendent of Police, said the police were searching for those who caused damage and stole public properties by forcibly entering and occupying the Presidential Secretariat, the president’s house and the official residence of the prime minister.

Condemning the mass arrests, Amnesty International said it was concerned that Sri Lankan authorities are using emergency regulations to flout due process of law.

“It’s having a chilling effect on the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression amidst an economic crisis that’s affecting people tremendously,” Thyagi Ruwanpathirana, Amnesty International's South Asia regional researcher told UCA News.

He said the government should stop the witch hunt of peaceful protesters and focus its energies on addressing the basic economic needs of the people.

Human Rights Watch said on Aug. 9 that the government should prioritize protecting the public from further hardship by putting in place appropriate social protection policies and addressing endemic corruption.

The New York-based rights body further called for respecting fundamental rights, including freedoms of expression and association, and ending abuses by the security forces.

Meanwhile, protesters occupying Galle Face Green decided to vacate the ocean-side urban park in the heart of Colombo on Aug. 10.

A makeshift library located at the protest site has been shifted to a temple in Panadura, some 30 kilometers from the city, and will continue to operate, said the protesters.

