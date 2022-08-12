News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Catholic priest surrenders, gets bail

Police wanted to arrest Father Amila Jeewantha Peiris, a key figure in anti-govt demonstrations

Father Amila Jeewantha Peiris addresses an anti-government protest in Sri Lanka

Father Amila Jeewantha Peiris addresses an anti-government protest in Sri Lanka. (Photo: Amila Udagedera)

UCA News reporter, Colombo

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: August 12, 2022 10:27 AM GMT

Updated: August 12, 2022 10:28 AM GMT

A wanted Catholic priest at the forefront of the Galle Face protests in Sri Lanka has been granted bail after he surrendered himself before a court.

Father Amila Jeewantha Peiris, the parish priest of the Church of the Risen Christ, Niwithigala, a prominent figure in the movement that ousted Gotabaya Rajapaksa as president, appeared in the Colombo Fort Magistrate Court on Aug. 12.

The Catholic priest was granted bail against the production of two personal sureties each worth 500,000 Sri Lankan rupees (about US$ 1,375).

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The crippling economic crisis that gripped the island nation had prompted the 45-year-old parish priest from a remote village of plantation laborers in Ratnapura Diocese in south-central Sri Lanka to join protesters in Colombo.

The police went looking for him at his parental home and the St. Joseph’s Church Balangoda on July 27.

This prompted Father Peiris to petition the Supreme Court to prevent his imminent arrest. He filed a Fundamental Rights petition that came up for hearing on Aug. 9.

"“Any arrest should be according to the law"

The government’s lawyers objected to his petition arguing that he was charged under the Penal Code for violation of a court order and had been evading arrest.

Police authorities claimed Father Peiris was liable to be arrested for criminal offenses that include being part of an unlawful assembly, obstructing public employees from performing duties, criminal assault and causing hurt.

Father Peiris said he had not received any court order. The Balangoda police had gone to his parish church and parents’ home but did not hand over any court order.  

Rienzie Arsecularatne, the president’s counsel who appeared for the priest, told UCA News that Father Peiris filed the petition soon after three individuals who claimed to be security officers came looking for him.

Hundreds of protesters including a bishop, priests, nuns, lawyers and activists gathered in a silent protest in front of the court in the capital Colombo on the day of the hearing.

Lawyer Manoj Nanayakkara who joined other rights defenders at the hearing said: “Any arrest should be according to the law. It is sad the police went searching for the priest as if he was a terrorist,” he said.

“This is a very well-planned witch hunt against protesters by this government"

Nanayakkara described the police action as repression of people’s fundamental rights.

Oblate priest Father Lal Pushpadewa said the government should stop harassing brothers and sisters who demonstrated peacefully to end a corrupt regime.

“Unarmed activists have been arrested for taking a selfie in the presidential house,” he said referring to the arrest of at least a hundred protesters. “Give the people the right to speak and go for a new election and a new constitution.”

Piyath Nikeshala, a youth activist, was reportedly called to the Slave Island Police Station and arrested when he complied, while Mangala Maddumage, a former leader of the Inter-University Students’ Federation, was allegedly abducted from the vicinity of the Colombo Public Library.

Ceylon Teachers’ Union’s General Secretary Joseph Stalin was arrested on Aug. 4 and later released on bail after four days.

“This is a very well-planned witch hunt against protesters by this government which took office with the support of the Rajapaksas. Police are selectively picking up protesters for taking selfies and photographs that they shared on social media platforms,” Stalin told UCA News.

“It’s having a chilling effect on the right to peaceful assembly"

Nihal Thalduwa, a spokesperson of the Senior Superintendent of Police,  said the police were searching for those who caused damage and stole public properties by forcibly entering and occupying the Presidential Secretariat, the president’s house and the official residence of the prime minister.

Condemning the mass arrests, Amnesty International said it was concerned that Sri Lankan authorities are using emergency regulations to flout due process of law.

“It’s having a chilling effect on the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression amidst an economic crisis that’s affecting people tremendously,” Thyagi Ruwanpathirana, Amnesty International's South Asia regional researcher told UCA News.

He said the government should stop the witch hunt of peaceful protesters and focus its energies on addressing the basic economic needs of the people.

Human Rights Watch said on Aug. 9 that the government should prioritize protecting the public from further hardship by putting in place appropriate social protection policies and addressing endemic corruption.

The New York-based rights body further called for respecting fundamental rights, including freedoms of expression and association, and ending abuses by the security forces.

Meanwhile, protesters occupying Galle Face Green decided to vacate the ocean-side urban park in the heart of Colombo on Aug. 10.

A makeshift library located at the protest site has been shifted to a temple in Panadura, some 30 kilometers from the city, and will continue to operate, said the protesters.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Asia’s indigenous people underline fight for justice, dignity Asia’s indigenous people underline fight for justice, dignity
Last Dutch missionary in Indonesia’s Manado diocese dies Last Dutch missionary in Indonesia’s Manado diocese dies
Sri Lankan Catholic priest surrenders, gets bail Sri Lankan Catholic priest surrenders, gets bail
Philippines offers jobs to senior citizens, disabled persons Philippines offers jobs to senior citizens, disabled persons
Postal stamps celebrate 400 years of Battle of Macau Postal stamps celebrate 400 years of Battle of Macau
India's dream of Hindu nation leaves minorities sleepless India's dream of Hindu nation leaves minorities sleepless
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Ten Days of Prayer for Peace

Ten Days of Prayer for Peace

Pray that God bring the peace we are incapable of building and commit ourselves to be the means by which God does so

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.