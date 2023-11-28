News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan cardinal warns of threat to freedom of speech

A proposed legislation sparks concerns over the stifling of social media and targetting of the government's critics

Sri Lankan cardinal warns of threat to freedom of speech

In this photo illustration taken on June 20, 2021, a user checks out a social media post on his laptop in Colombo after Sri Lanka's military launched an investigation after social media posts showed soldiers humiliating minority Muslims by forcing them to kneel on the streets during Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 28, 2023 11:59 AM GMT

Updated: November 28, 2023 12:03 PM GMT

The head of Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has voiced his concerns over a proposed legislation to monitor citizens on social media platforms ignoring their fundamental right to free speech and expression.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo, referring to the Online Safety Bill said, “The government by invoking social media regulation wants to curtail the people's right to express their views and seek the truth through social media.”

Speaking in Colombo on Nov. 27, he said what the country needed was a change in vision and urged the people to "install a new leadership that loves the country.”

Ranjith also called for discarding conventional political methods and doing away with oppressive political leadership.

“The country needs a legal transformation where all religions and communities will be treated equally,” he said.

Some 45 petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court by civil society and media groups challenging the controversial bill because it may stifle freedom of speech and expression.

The petitioners claimed some of its provisions violate the fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed in the Constitution.

The Attorney General informed the Supreme Court during a hearing on the petitions that the government will be introducing specific amendments to the bill in view of the growing concerns.

A recent nationwide survey conducted by Verité Research found that 56 percent of people felt the legislation if passed in parliament would curtail their freedom to use social media while 25 percent said it would not make much of a difference.

The Church and its institutions have been making extensive use of social media to seek justice for citizens’ rights violations and demand the truth behind terror incidents like the Easter Sunday bombings in 2019.

The bill proposes the setting up of an Online Safety Commission, comprising five members to be appointed or removed directly by the nation's president. This commission would serve as the sole authority with powers to monitor and decide the fate of content posted online by members of the public.

Rights groups have called it “a wholesale effort” to stifle criticism of the island nation's beleaguered government by infringing on the basic rights to information and social freedom of citizens.

Concerns have also been expressed in a joint statement addressed to the Sri Lankan government by Irene Khan, the UN special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, along with Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, special rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, and Ana Brian Nougrères, special rapporteur on the right to privacy.

The statement highlighted that the Online Safety Bill falls short of meeting the requirements outlined in international law and standards.

Journalist organizations including Free Media Movement and Sri Lanka Working Journalists Association have called for an immediate withdrawal of the bill.

