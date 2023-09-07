News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan cardinal wants international Easter bombings probe

Head of island nation's Catholic Church makes demand following revelations by a UK-based broadcaster

The head of Sri Lanka's Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith speaks during a press conference in Colombo on Sept 6. Sri Lanka's Catholic Church demanded an international probe into the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings in Colombo after a British documentary claimed they were orchestrated to tip the outcome of that year's election

The head of Sri Lanka's Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith speaks during a press conference in Colombo on Sept 6. Sri Lanka's Catholic Church demanded an international probe into the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings in Colombo after a British documentary claimed they were orchestrated to tip the outcome of that year's election. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 07, 2023 09:52 AM GMT

Updated: September 07, 2023 10:29 AM GMT

Sri Lanka's Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has called for an international probe into the 2019 Easter bombings after a UK-based broadcaster on Sept. 5 claimed the country's worst-ever terror attack was an inside job by the government.

In a documentary by Channel 4, Azad Maulana, a former spokesman of a breakaway Tamil Tiger rebel group that helped the government win the country's bitter civil war in 2009, appeared to allege that top military intelligence figures met the bombers before the attacks on two Catholic churches and luxury hotels that killed 269 people and injured more than 500. Among those killed were 45 foreigners. 

Maulana claimed that the meeting took place in the eastern part of the country and that he was present when one of the bombers, Zahran Hashim, and the head of the State Intelligence Service, Major General Suresh Sallay, interacted.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"We have been asking for international investigations in light of the fact that whatever has been done has not produced a transparent and clear picture of what happened on that Easter Sunday,” Cardinal Ranjith, also archbishop of Colombo, said.

"Unless a transparent and sincere investigation is launched, we do not feel that truth and justice will be meted out to the innocent victims,” the 75-year-old cardinal said while addressing the media on Sept. 6.

Hours after the documentary aired, a UN Human Rights report released by the Office of the High Commissioner also renewed its call for an investigation into the Easter bombings.

Soon after assuming power as acting president following riots in July 2022, Ranil Wickremesinghe promised a fresh probe with the support of the British government, involving Scotland Yard, into the coordinated suicide bombings on Easter Sunday morning.

On Sept. 6, the government said it would set up a parliamentary panel to probe the allegations made by the documentary.

"We urge the president and the government to launch an investigation urgently," the cardinal said.

In the Channel 4 documentary — "Sri Lanka’s Easter Bombings, a New Dispatches Investigation" — Maulana said he had arranged Sallay's meeting in 2018. 

Sallay was promoted as head of the State Intelligence Service after Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected president in 2019, promising to restore security after the terror attack.

Any officials named in the Channel 4 program should be removed from their high positions to ensure the inquiry's independence, Cardinal Ranjith said.

He also called for Sallay's immediate resignation.

The head of the Catholic Church in the island nation has been critical of the ongoing investigations and court cases, claiming that they were biased.

Cardinal Ranjith observed that three separate investigations, including a Parliament Oversight Committee probe, failed to look into all aspects of the allegations. 

“We want a comprehensive inquiry where all aspects that have not been investigated correctly are done," he said. 

When asked about the UK-based broadcaster’s shocking revelations, the cardinal said, “That's the revelation we have received from an independent person.” 

Ranjith also urged the Sri Lankan government to look into allegations made by the whistleblower over extrajudicial killings.

Referring to the murder of Lasantha Wickrematunge, editor of the now-defunct Sunday Leader in 2008, he said it "is something we cannot accept and it must be investigated.” 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Can Haiti Rise Again? Can Haiti Rise Again?
Hermit Indian priest complains of threat to life Hermit Indian priest complains of threat to life
‘Red study trips’ from Hong Kong to China on the rise ‘Red study trips’ from Hong Kong to China on the rise
Asian Christians live amid diversity without losing faith identity Asian Christians live amid diversity without losing faith identity
Church seeks foreign probe into Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings Church seeks foreign probe into Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings
Myanmar observes Marian feast in the midst of airstrikes Myanmar observes Marian feast in the midst of airstrikes
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Kompong-Cham

Apostolic Prefecture of Kompong-Cham

Kompong-Cham was established as an apostolic prefecture by the Holy See on Sept. 26, 1968. The seven provinces --

Read more
Eparchy of Faridabad

Eparchy of Faridabad

The territory of the Syro-Malabar Church comprises the eparchies in Kerala and certain areas of Tamil Nadu and

Read more
Diocese of Hyderabad

Diocese of Hyderabad

The Dioceses comprises the entire southern Sindh province, except the Karachi metropolis. With an area of 137,386

Read more
Diocese of Anlong

Diocese of Anlong

Anlong, the Roman Catholic Diocese, is situated in the city of Anlong in the Ecclesiastical

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.