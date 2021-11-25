X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan cardinal unhappy as Easter attack trial starts

Cardinal Ranjith demands to know 'real culprits' and calls on priests and laity to stand together until the issue is resolved

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: November 25, 2021 08:24 AM GMT

Updated: November 25, 2021 10:38 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics

Nov 22, 2021
2

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage

Nov 24, 2021
3

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism

Nov 22, 2021
4

Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest

Nov 22, 2021
5

On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan

Nov 24, 2021
6

Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'

Nov 22, 2021
7

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?

Nov 23, 2021
8

Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee

Nov 23, 2021
9

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Nov 23, 2021
10

Cambodian opposition activist hacked to death

Nov 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Sri Lankan cardinal unhappy as Easter attack trial starts

The damaged interior of St. Sebastian's Church after the Easter Sunday bombings in 2019. (Photo: Facebook)

As Sri Lanka’s High Court began the trial of 25 men accused of plotting the Easter Sunday terror attack, a Catholic leader repeated his demand for further investigation to reveal a suspected larger plot linked to the atrocity.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo demanded to know the “real culprits” behind the serial blasts, suggesting attempts to cover up the crime.

"I urge all Catholics to stand together until the issue is resolved," he said on Nov. 23, asking all Catholic priests and nuns to prioritize working for the victims of the explosions that killed 269 people and injured over 500 on Easter Sunday 2019.

A local Islamist extremist group, National Thowheed Jamath, was identified as carrying out the suicide attacks that targeted three churches and four hotels across the country.

After a protracted investigation, police have filed over 23,000 charges against 25 men accusing them of plotting the bombings, including conspiracy to murder. The top court's trial began on Nov. 24.

The probe took several dramatic political turns after a presidential commission, meant to fix responsibilities for the government’s security lapses, suggested the involvement of high-ranking politicians and security officials in allowing the attacks.

Who did the evil deed? Why did they do it? Our struggle will not stop until we find the truth

The commission’s report said that “further investigations will be needed to understand whether those with vested interests did not act on intelligence so as to create chaos and instill fear and uncertainty in the country in the lead up to the presidential election.”

It further said that such a chaotic situation “would then lead to the call for a change of regime to contain such acts of terrorism … fear would be unleashed months away from the presidential election … These are extremely serious observations that can impact the democratic governance, electoral processes and security of Sri Lanka and must require urgent attention.”

In the November 2019 presidential election, Gotabaya Rajapaksa unseated Maithripala Sirisena and became president. In the run-up to the election, Rajapaksa blamed Sirisena for lax security in the country and promised justice to the victims of the Easter attacks.

Catholic officials now express frustration at the Rajapaksa administration’s inability to find the “real culprits” behind the violence that killed hundreds, including several innocent children and women inside churches.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Who did the evil deed? Why did they do it? Our struggle will not stop until we find the truth,” Cardinal Ranjith said while addressing a gathering in the Church of the Holy Spirit in Wadduwa, a beach town in Western Province.

“We are increasingly realizing that there was a bigger program beneath what appeared on the surface of the attack. There are a lot of reasons for that," the cardinal said on the day the court began the trial.

"We do not want to take revenge on anyone but the Church needs to know the truth. Those who knew about the attack and promised to hold high positions now seem to know nothing."

President Rajapaksa on Nov. 24 said the previous government was responsible for allowing the terror act to happen.

The presidential commission, appointed by the previous government, recommended that the former government — including the former president, prime minister and cabinet — be held responsible for the attacks, Rajapaksa said.

“It has been referred to parliament, the attorney general and the Criminal Investigation Department for further action. The law can be enforced on the culprits exposed by the commission through an act of parliament," he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
For the first time, India has more women than men
For the first time, India has more women than men
Indian Jesuits want Father Stan's reputation restored
Indian Jesuits want Father Stan's reputation restored
Caritas kicks off golden jubilee celebrations in Bangladesh
Caritas kicks off golden jubilee celebrations in Bangladesh
Indian politician promises free pilgrimage to Velankanni
Indian politician promises free pilgrimage to Velankanni
State cannot prevent interfaith marriages, says Indian court
State cannot prevent interfaith marriages, says Indian court
Support Us

Latest News

Ex-leader urges Timor-Leste to adopt papal fraternity deal
Nov 26, 2021
Korean saint Andrew Kim to be enshrined in Africa
Nov 26, 2021
One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Nov 26, 2021
Church group wants to replace synod with assembly of Catholics
Nov 26, 2021
Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Nov 26, 2021
For the first time, India has more women than men
Nov 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Nov 26, 2021
Papal call against pornography must resonate in Asian churches
Nov 25, 2021
Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Nov 24, 2021
Building peace from our inner life
Nov 24, 2021
Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?
Nov 23, 2021

Features

Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Nov 26, 2021
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
Nov 25, 2021
In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions
Nov 24, 2021
Traditions mark Christ the King feast in Bangladesh
Nov 24, 2021
On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan
Nov 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Womens Christmas bazaar to foster interreligious dialogue in Holy Land

Women’s Christmas bazaar to foster interreligious dialogue in Holy Land
Urgently renew Church in innovative ways says key confidante of Pope Francis

Urgently renew Church in innovative ways, says key confidante of Pope Francis
Religious sister speaks up for the Blacks of Latin America

Religious sister speaks up for the Blacks of Latin America

Catholics tell popes ambassador what kind of bishop they want

Catholics tell pope’s ambassador what kind of bishop they want
Church in Nicaragua continues to stand up to Ortega regime

Church in Nicaragua continues to stand up to Ortega regime

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.