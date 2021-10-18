Sri Lankan cardinal seeks global support for Easter attack victims

Updated: October 18, 2021 11:59 AM GMT
Catholic priests and nuns carry photos as they pay tribute to victims killed in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo on April 21. (Photo: AFP)
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo has hinted at a bigger conspiracy behind the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks on churches and hotels that killed 269 people in Sri Lanka.
“The Easter attack was not carried out by a group of seven or eight persons. There is something big behind the attacks and we need the support of the international community to find out who used these persons to fulfill their objectives,” he said in a webinar on Oct. 16.
Cardinal Ranjith recalled that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had called him a couple of days after the release of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) report to say it was impossible to implement everything that was recommended in it.
The PCoI appointed to investigate the Easter Sunday attacks “had recommended that the attorney general should get intelligence units to carry out investigations on a series of unclear areas” but it has not happened, he said.
As recommended in the report, Cardinal Ranjith has sought legal action against former president Maithripa Sirisena for negligence and failing to act on foreign intelligence warnings of a possible attack.
The Catholic Church has maintained that the government should implement the recommendations of the PCoI report in order to win the confidence of the Catholic community and the general public. Black flags were hoisted at churches in the country to mark a Silent Black Protest Day against the government’s inability to find the masterminds behind the attacks.
Those who came to power speaking of the attacks are now avoiding the issue of justice for victims
The chief justice appointed a trial-at-bar to hear cases against 25 suspects. The attorney general requested to hear and determine 23,270 charges including conspiracy, preparation, aiding and abetting, collection of explosives and weapons, murder and attempted murder.
Sri Lankans living in European countries and the US have held demonstrations demanding justice for the Easter attack victims in recent weeks, while Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's visit to Italy in September was mired in controversy after Cardinal Ranjith called it an attempt to mislead the Vatican about the probe into the attacks.
Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, has said that despite various inquiries, the victims of the 2019 bombings and religious leaders continue to call for truth and justice, plus a full account of the circumstances that permitted those attacks.
Buddhist monks have criticized the Catholic Church for going international when the Sri Lankan government had taken several steps to ensure justice for the victims.
Niroshan Fernando, a victim from Negombo, said: “Those who came to power speaking of the attacks are now avoiding the issue of justice for victims. Not only bishops but the people of this country have lost faith that justice will ever be done.”
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…