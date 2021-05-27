Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak

A Buddhist monk prays at the deserted Kelaniya temple for Vesak, which marks the birth, enlightenment and death of the Buddha, on the outskirts of Colombo on May 26. (Photo: AFP)

Surani Madhu Attapattu, a mother of three, has decided to participate in guided meditation sessions, chanting, prayers and online activities during the Vesak festival in Sri Lanka.

The religious festival on May 26-27 commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Lord Buddha.

"Devotees spend the day reciting hymns and listening to sermons about the life of Lord Buddha, his teachings and principles. They dress in white and offer flowers and candles to Lord Buddha at home," said Attapattu.

Attapattu, a Catholic married to a Buddhist, said many Christians are involved in most of the community activities with Buddhists during Vesak.

"Christians join in making Vesak lanterns, decorations, pandals and dansals every year. We have lost all these activities this year," she said.

