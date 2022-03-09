X
Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Buddhists mourn passing of revered elephant

Nadungamuwa Raja, the main casket bearer of the Esala procession, has died at the age of 69

Volunteers help to lift the body of Sri Lanka's sacred Nadungamuwa Raja in Weliweriya on March 7. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Updated: March 09, 2022 03:41 AM GMT

Sri Lankan Buddhists are mourning the country's most sacred elephant, who had carried the sacred Tooth Relics of Lord Buddha every year since 2005. Nadungamuwa Raja, a 10.5-feet pachyderm, died on March 7 at the age of 69.

Hundreds of Buddhist devotees and monks mourned the passing of the highly revered elephant, while the country's president ordered his remains to be preserved for posterity.

Nadungamuwa Raja had his own armed guards as the government allocated troops to provide security for the animal as it walked about 90 kilometers along main roads to attend the temple festival in Kandy.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared the tusker a national treasure and ordered his remains to be preserved for future generations to witness.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the Raja, who had been carrying the Tooth Relics on his shoulders since 2005 with great pride," Rajapaksa said in a Twitter message on March 7.

"May the elephant, who has been revered by the people of the country and abroad for many years, be able to attain the great Nirvana and be inspired by the noble merit of carrying the relics of honor at the Temple of the Tooth." 

We always loved the elephant that carried the sacred Tooth Relics and many people today are saddened by the loss of the animal

Nadungamuwa Raja was the main casket bearer of the Esala procession held in Kandy — one of the better-known Buddhist celebrations in Asia and one of the oldest and grandest festivals in Sri Lanka. The festival takes place for 10 days in July or August with musicians, dancers, jugglers, fire-breathers and decorated elephants.

Hundreds of devotees traveled to pay respect to Nadungamuwa Raja, whose body was covered in a white cloth and adorned with flowers at his residence on the outskirts of Colombo.

Monks performed Buddhist funeral rites on March 7 evening. Mourners including old people, monks and school children paid their respects to Raja, praying and touching his mighty tusks in reverence.

The death of Nadungamuwa Raja, who was born in the Indian city of Mysore in 1953, came as a shock to many Buddhist devotees and environmentalists.

Among the mourners was Sunethra Adikari, 65, who said that people loved the tusker and brought food when he walked along the road.

"We always loved the elephant that carried the sacred Tooth Relics and many people today are saddened by the loss of the animal," she said. "When the media reported that the tusker walked on the streets, hundreds of people including children ran to the road to pay respect.”

A few years ago, the government issued a 15-rupee postage stamp and a first day cover in honor of Nadungamuwa Raja’s religious and cultural mission.

M. Santhini, who came with a group of people to see the dead tusker, said the decorated elephant marched proudly in processions. "Elephants are revered as a part of our culture," said the Sunday school teacher.

Wilson Kodithuwakku, who had taken care of the elephant for 25 years, said he was deeply saddened by Nadungamuwa Raja's death and he had taken the elephant on foot to every procession including Kandy.

Elephants are protected in Sri Lanka and laws have been tightened to ban the capture of wild elephants. Some people keep them as pets because they are status symbols.

KONG
Francis advocates that applications of biotechnological must always be used based on respect for human dignity

