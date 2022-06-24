News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks call for new constitution

Leading Buddhist clerics also urge electoral reform as country faces worst economic crisis in decades

Motorists queue along a street to buy fuel at a petrol station in Pugoda, some 50 kilometers from Colombo, on June 23 amid Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis in decades

Motorists queue along a street to buy fuel at a petrol station in Pugoda, some 50 kilometers from Colombo, on June 23 amid Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis in decades. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Colombo

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: June 24, 2022 09:58 AM GMT

Updated: June 24, 2022 10:03 AM GMT

Buddhist monks have come out against abolishing the executive presidency and called for a new constitution in Sri Lanka.

"The executive presidency should not be abolished except by repealing the 13th amendment and correcting the electoral system in Sri Lanka," said the Buddha Sasana Task Force in a statement on June 23.

“The 13th amendment delegates a number of powers, including police and land powers to provincial governments, paving the way for a separate state. Under the current system of proportional representation, an extremist-led, unstable parliament will be created,” said the statement signed by several leading Buddhist clerics.

The cabinet passed the 21st amendment aimed at empowering parliament over the executive president and now it will be tabled in parliament. The 21st amendment is expected to annul the 20th amendment which gives unlimited powers to the president.

Under the 20th amendment, the president is not accountable to parliament but with the 21st amendment, he will be.

"We believe that by bringing in a new constitution we can steer the country on a new path of prosperity. Every government in the last two or three decades has sold the country's valuable resources to foreign companies and foreigners without any accountability," the monks said.

"The powerful Rajapaksa family tightened their power after their massive victory in 2020, which allowed them to amend the constitution to restore presidential powers and install close family members in key positions"

Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. The economic crisis has created political unrest with protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government to resign.

Protesters blame Rajapaksa and his family for decisions that have led to severe shortages of fuel, medicines and some essential food. Thousands of demonstrators have campaigned outside the president's office since mid-March, forcing him to retreat to his barricaded official residence.

Activist Nimal Sedara said the unlimited powers of the president must be reduced through a new constitution.

"The powerful Rajapaksa family tightened their power after their massive victory in 2020, which allowed them to amend the constitution to restore presidential powers and install close family members in key positions," said Sedara.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Asia reels from natural disasters Asia reels from natural disasters
Philippine diocese warns churchgoers of defrocked priest Philippine diocese warns churchgoers of defrocked priest
PNG poll violence is expected — the question is how much PNG poll violence is expected — the question is how much
Christians condemn article defaming India's first layman saint Christians condemn article defaming India's first layman saint
Sri Lankan Buddhist monks call for new constitution Sri Lankan Buddhist monks call for new constitution
Nigerian lawyer causes stir by wearing traditional garb Nigerian lawyer causes stir by wearing traditional garb
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Laywomen taking up top posts in French dioceses

Laywomen taking up top posts in French dioceses

A fledgling movement is underway in France to give women key positions to assist bishops in diocesan governance

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.