News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan bishops slam president on Easter bombings probe

President Wickremesinghe recently ruled out an international probe and suggested a rift in the bishops’ body

Nuncio Archbishop Brian Udaigwe and Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith take part in a demonstration on the fourth anniversary of the Easter Sunday bombings in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 21.

Nuncio Archbishop Brian Udaigwe and Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith take part in a demonstration on the fourth anniversary of the Easter Sunday bombings in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 21. (Photo: AFP)

Rubatheesan Sandran

By Rubatheesan Sandran

Published: October 06, 2023 10:35 AM GMT

Updated: October 06, 2023 11:55 AM GMT

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Sri Lanka has criticized President Ranil Wickremesinghe for suggesting a rift in the Catholic Church leadership over an international probe into the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that claimed 269 lives.

During an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle on Oct. 3, Wickremesinghe ruled out an international probe into the simultaneous bombings that ripped through two Catholic churches and three luxury hotels, also killing 45 foreigners from 14 countries and hurting more than 500 people.

Wickremesinghe said he was “only dealing with the bishops' conference" and not with Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo, who has been demanding an international probe.  

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Conference president Bishop Harold Anthony Perera of Kurunegala has said that the stand of Cardinal Ranjith and the bishops on the issue is the same.

All decisions are collectively made with the approval of all bishops, Bishop Perera said, according to an article published by Gnanartha Pradeepa, a Sinhala language Catholic weekly in its Oct. 8 edition. 

“The recommendations made by the two commissions and a parliamentary special committee have not been implemented so far,” the prelate observed.

It is better investigations “should be conducted under the supervision of an independent international investigation team,” he added.

Currently, the bombings are attributed to the local Islamist extremist group National Thowheed Jama'ath, linked to the Islamic State.

Ranjith has been vocal in criticizing the government over the tardy progress in the probe.

The 75-year-old cardinal, who earlier headed the bishops’ conference, has been insisting on an international probe. 

Ranjit reiterated the demand after a UK-based broadcaster on Sept. 5 claimed that the country's worst-ever terror attack was engineered to create insecurity in the country and to influence the result of the 2019 election in favor of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa became president following an election that year but fled the country over massive protests in July this year.  

After the allegations by broadcaster Channel 4, Nada al-Nashif, deputy high commissioner for human rights at the United Nations, called for an impartial international inquiry.

In July this year, four days after Wickremesinghe became acting president he favored an international probe.

“If everyone is willing, I would like to get the help of the United Kingdom and their police authorities,” he said. 

During a meeting on Sept. 11 with Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), he reiterated his stand on seeking international assistance to nab the perpetrators.

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
JOHN MASCARENHAS
the president of sri lanka is a FRAUD! HE HAS BEEN PLACED THERE BY THE RJAPAKSHAS TO DEFEND THEIR CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES. the people of sri lanka with the army MUST OUST THIS CRIMINAL PRESIDENT TO GET JUSTICE FOR ALL SRI LANKANS.
Reply

Latest News

Glowing tributes paid to India’s first tribal cardinal Glowing tributes paid to India’s first tribal cardinal
The intricate move to disband Japan's Unification Church The intricate move to disband Japan's Unification Church
Satirical song on youth unemployment, poverty goes viral in China Satirical song on youth unemployment, poverty goes viral in China
Sri Lankan bishops slam president on Easter bombings probe Sri Lankan bishops slam president on Easter bombings probe
Koreans mourn Polish nurse who loved and served lepers Koreans mourn Polish nurse who loved and served lepers
Journalists urge India’s chief justice to uphold media freedom Journalists urge India’s chief justice to uphold media freedom
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Fukuoka

Diocese of Fukuoka

In a land area of 14,361 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Fukuoka, Saga and Kumamoto

Read more
Diocese of Chuncheon

Diocese of Chuncheon

With a land area of 23,171 square kilometers, the Chunchon diocesan territory includes Cheorwon-gun (county),

Read more
Archdiocese of Lanzhou

Archdiocese of Lanzhou

The diocesan territory stretches across more than 2,000 kilometers in Gansu and covers 20 counties, including four

Read more
Diocese of Anguo

Diocese of Anguo

Anguo is located around 100 kilometers northeast to the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang and about 60

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.