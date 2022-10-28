Sri Lankan bishops seek support for needy

Faithful urged to refrain from making Christmas a ‘mere occasion for external celebrations’

Supporters of the Trade Union Coordinating Center (TUCC) Combined Peoples Movement, take part in an anti-government protest rally in Colombo on Oct. 27. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic bishops have urged devotees to provide medicines and dry rations for the needy at a time when Sri Lankan is mired in crises.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sri Lanka (CBCSL) in a statement released on Oct. 28 urged people to be sensitive to those who are suffering in the country.

"All expenses should be reserved for providing dry rations, milk powder for children, and medicines to the poor and needy people," said the statement issued by CBCSL president Bishop Harold Anthony Perera and secretary general Bishop J.D. Anthony Jayakody.

"We urge devotees to refrain from making Christmas a mere occasion for external celebrations," the prelates said.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. It has struggled with medicine shortages since last June. The United Nations World Food Programme and the Food Agriculture Organization have warned that an estimated 6.3 million people are facing moderate to severe acute food insecurity in the country.

"Christmas is a time to heal our country and bring comfort to the poor and suffering people," said the prelates.

The state statistics department said the consumer price index rose to a new high of 73.7 percent in September. Annual food price inflation picked up to 85.8 percent from 84.6 percent in August.

Dr. Haritha Aluthge, a member of the Government Medical Officers Association, said there is a shortage of essential medicines at public hospitals.

Ann Maria, who has three children, said it is difficult to buy essential goods because the prices are very high.

"My children say some kids faint during school morning assembly," said Maria who is a member of the Legion of Mary in Negombo.

She said her parish priest has asked the faithful to prepare food packs and bring them to the church in the first week of November to distribute among the poor.

"My husband and I have to work more hours a day due to the high prices of goods," she said.

Years of economic mismanagement, the impact of the Covid pandemic, and the foreign exchange crisis have led to a shortage of essential imports including fuel, food and medicines.

Abdur Rahim, country director of the World Food Programme, said Sri Lanka’s economy has collapsed and the country has run out of money needed to import essentials.

Latest News