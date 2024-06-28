News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka withholds Muslim girls’ exam results

70 students are left in the lurch as they appeared for an advanced-level exam wearing a headscarf
Sri Lanka withholds Muslim girls’ exam results

A Sri Lankan Muslim girl prays in capital Colombo.  There's been a rise in anti-Muslim rhetoric, exacerbated by the Easter Sunday bombings in 2019, which is blamed on Islamic terror groups. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 28, 2024 11:49 AM GMT
Updated: June 28, 2024 12:21 PM GMT

Rights activists have criticized the Sri Lankan government for withholding the results of Muslim students who appeared for an advanced-level exam wearing a hijab or headscarf.

The results of 70 Muslim students from Zahira College in the port city of Trincomalee are withheld due to the alleged violation of rules requiring uncovered ears to prevent the use of modern communication devices like Bluetooth during the examinations.

The advanced-level school examinations, also known as A-Levels, are the deciding factor for Sri Lankan students' entry into universities for higher studies.

“All these poor students are now at the risk of being denied a chance to enter a university for higher studies,” said Surin Prabath, an activist with Inter-Religious Harmony based in Trincomalee on the northeastern coast of the island nation.

The authorities could have “easily resolved such issues,” noted Prabath who earlier dealt with a similar situation involving government teachers who faced harassment for wearing the abaya (long women's clothing).

Following their complaints, the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka ruled against banning the abaya.

Prabath noted that the students of Zahira College chose to wear loose, transparent white shawls over their heads rather than a tight-fitted hijab to comply with the exam rules.

There's been a rise in anti-Muslim rhetoric, exacerbated by the Easter Sunday bombings in 2019, which is blamed on Islamic terror groups, observed Prabath.

Extremist Buddhist groups have been targeting businesses and homes owned by Muslims from 2014 to 2019. 

In recent years, Sri Lanka has implemented discriminatory regulations targeting its Muslim minority.

New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) has asked the government not to target students based on their religion or gender.

“Rigorous searches of all candidates entering the exam room are already in effect in Sri Lanka,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, HRW's deputy Asia director, on June 26. 

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha told the parliament that the results of Zahira College students will be promptly issued.

Shreen Saroor, a prominent Muslim human rights defender, said penalizing the girls for wearing a headscarf was part of anti-Muslim rhetoric.

"It is systematic and it penalizes Muslim girls systematically.”

Muslim girls rarely appear for advanced-level examinations. "But when they do, they should not face barriers," she said.

Praboda, a university student who goes by a single name, said that 13 Muslim students had their results withheld for wearing 

There were reports of Muslim girls facing a similar challenge during a teachers' recruitment exam in the capital Colombo in 2023.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Nirmol Vincent Gomes of Krishnagar , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Martin Yao-wen Su of Taichung, Taiwan
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Trichur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Prelate Bernardino Cruz Cortez of Infanta, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
India chocks foreign funding of northern Catholic mission
India chocks foreign funding of northern Catholic mission
Sri Lanka withholds Muslim girls’ exam results
Sri Lanka withholds Muslim girls’ exam results
Filipino group writes to pope over ‘corruption’ in diocese
Filipino group writes to pope over ‘corruption’ in diocese
Killing of Buddhist monks raises concern in Myanmar
Killing of Buddhist monks raises concern in Myanmar
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.