News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka urged to repatriate soldiers ‘trafficked’ to Russia

Hundreds of ex-servicemen have been lured to fight as mercenaries in the war, says govt official
Members of the Sri Lankan military participate are seen in this file image. Hundreds of military veterans have reportedly moved to Russia and Ukraine to work as mercenaries.

Members of the Sri Lankan military are seen in this file image. Hundreds of military veterans have reportedly moved to Russia and Ukraine to work as mercenaries. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 10, 2024 07:14 AM GMT
Updated: May 10, 2024 07:53 AM GMT

Relatives of ex-members of the Sri Lankan armed forces have submitted a written appeal to government authorities seeking their return from the Russia-Ukraine war where they say they have been "trafficked" to fight as mercenaries.

The family members went to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Presidential Secretariat, the Foreign Employment Office, and the Labor Office to deliver their appeal on May 8.

This came as the Sri Lankan government revealed that hundreds of ex-military personnel have been duped into becoming mercenaries in the Russia-Ukraine war after being told they would be employed as military assistants.

At least eight Sri Lankans have died in the war, Sri Lankan police said in a statement on May 9.

The ex-soldiers were taken to the war zone on tourist visas, Ministry of Defense secretary Kamal Gunaratne told reporters on May 8, adding such illegal migration has continued secretly.

“Human trafficking is being done to send retired war heroes to the Russian-Ukrainian war front.... Many false promises have been made,” Gunaratne said in a statement.

He said that there have been reports of land being offered in places like St. Petersburg to recruit individuals for the war.

“Not only that it has been promised that families will receive Russian citizenship and more than 1 million rupees. However, they have not received any money, nor have they been paid any salary,” said Gunaratne.

He said the government is saddened to know “our war heroes are at the front, with some having tragically lost their lives and others sustaining injuries.”

“Their identities remain unknown, and we are diligently working to uncover their identities, as they have enlisted in the conflict outside legal channels,” he added.

Media reports say that besides former soldiers, 13 civilians have joined the Russia-Ukraine war.

Human trafficking surged in Sri Lanka after the nation plunged into the worst economic crisis in its history, said Father Anton Sriyan, executive secretary of the Catholic National Commission for Migration.

“People are being exposed to highly precarious situations, with traffickers and smugglers actively seeking to exploit them,” Sriyan told UCA News on May 9.

He said the commission aims to introduce a program to offer spiritual and mental health support to the families of ex-soldiers who are enduring hardship.

Over the years, the commission has been involved in safe migration programs for people across the country, the priest said.

Gamini Waleboda, a lawmaker supporting family members of the Sri Lankans involved in the war, said that many of the ex-soldiers sold valuables like gold and property to move to the war zone.

"These retired soldiers are motivated by the desire to provide their children with quality education and improve their economic circumstances," he told reporters on May 8.

He confirmed that approximately thirty relatives of the ex-soldiers visited government departments to submit their petition seeking their return.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

He said that they have learned that another group is preparing to depart for Russia.

The Russian embassy in Sri Lanka has denied any involvement in facilitating such journeys, Waleboda added.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Paul Zeqing He of Wanxian, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Jincai Guo of Chengde, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop James Raphael Anaparambil of Alleppey , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Sebastian Adayanthrath of Mandya, India
Read More...
Latest News
Let's defy the ban on 'Glory to Hong Kong'
Let's defy the ban on 'Glory to Hong Kong'
Macau told to tackle under-enrolment in schools
Macau told to tackle under-enrolment in schools
Indian court grants relief for Protestant pastor, wife
Indian court grants relief for Protestant pastor, wife
India’s Hindu nationalists seek law to control population
India’s Hindu nationalists seek law to control population
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.