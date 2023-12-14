Sri Lanka sets up special unit to probe 'insults to religion'

The nation is trying to fix boundaries of free speech and the responsibility of individuals, especially religious figures

Sri Lankan cricketer Dasun Shanaka seeks blessings of a Buddhist monk before departing for the World Cup 2023 on Sept. 26. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lanka has established a special police unit to probe insults to religion after a controversial pastor and a self-proclaimed monk were held for deriding Lord Buddha and Buddhism.

"A distinct unit within the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has been established to address complaints specifically related to insults to religion. This unit is equipped to investigate thoroughly such matters," said Nihal Talduwa, a spokesperson for the Sri Lankan police department.

Talduwa added that the special unit will also focus on offenses committed against religion through social media.

To facilitate “public engagement, a hotline number is made available," said Talduwa.

People can use alternative channels like email to register their complaints, he said.

These measures are meant to ensure an efficient reporting and addressing mechanism to deal with offenses related to religion, Talduwa added.

A controversial self-proclaimed monk known as "Vishwa Buddha" (universal Buddha) was arrested on Dec. 12 for allegedly insulting Buddhism by posting videos with offensive content on social media.

Vishwa Buddha, whose real name is Manju Sri, often appears online wearing a shirt instead of the traditional monk's robe. The 34-year-old in his social media posts also asserts that a monk's robe is nothing more than a mere garment.

Talduwa said that the monk was arrested following complaints from the public and was remanded until Dec. 19.

Pastor Jerome Fernando was arrested on Dec. 1 for saying during a sermon that Lord Buddha had been "looking for Jesus" to get tips and inspiration.

The statement triggered a huge backlash in the Buddhist-majority nation.

Fernando heads the Glorious Church and owns the massive ‘Miracle Dome,’ which can accommodate more than 5,000 people, where he conducts healing crusades and other programs.

He considers himself a prophet of God and enjoys a big following among celebrities, including cricketers.

Fernando is held under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights for allegedly disrupting religious harmony.

He has been remanded till Dec. 27.

The arrests generated discussions in ethnically diverse Sri Lanka on the boundaries of free speech and the responsibility of individuals, especially religious figures while posting views on social media.

Buddhists constitute 70.2 percent of Sri Lanka's population of 22 million while Christians make up 6.1 percent.

