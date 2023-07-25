News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka plans to survey assets of religious bodies

A popular Buddhist monk and a controversial Protestant pastor are being probed for possesing large amounts of money

Sri Lanka plans to survey assets of religious bodies

Rajangane Saddharathana Thera was arrested in May for disrupting religious harmony in the island nation of Sri Lanka. He along with the controversial Protestant pastor, Jerome Fernando, is being probed for holding large amounts of money in a bank account. (Photo: Youtube)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 25, 2023 01:00 PM GMT

Updated: July 25, 2023 01:04 PM GMT

Sri Lankan government plans to survey the assets and properties of religious bodies in the country amid investigators probing the assets of a popular Buddhist monk and a controversial neo-Christian pastor.

Vidura Wickremanayake Buddhasasana, minister for religious and cultural affairs, said his ministry has decided to make an inventory of assets of all religious places, including those of Buddhism, the official religion of the island nation.

"The reason for the census is the lack of accurate information about the properties, vehicles, or the means of support. There is also the problem with their administrative committees," Wickremanayake said on July 24.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The government will record all religious places in the country. A criterion will be decided for religious places that may fall in the domain of government departments, he said.

A senior Catholic priest of the Colombo archdiocese, who did not want to be named, wondered, whether the government was "trying to introduce a new tax on religious places." 

“The government has not even made any effort to give basic facilities for religious places,” he alleged raising doubts about what the government was trying to achieve by the new move.

 “Hundreds of fundamentalist churches have been built in the last few years, especially after the civil war,” he said alluding to mushrooming neo-Christian churches in the country.

“The teachings in all these places should be monitored,” he said in an apparent reference to the ongoing investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the assets of controversial religious figures.

The CID on July 24 said that nearly 12 billion Sri Lankan rupees (US$36 million) had been received by Pastor Jerome Fernando, whose followers include famous cricketers, film stars, and businessmen.

The department said that some 6 billion rupees were set aside to set up the Miracle Dome hall in Katunayaka, 37 kilometers away from Colombo, where Pastor Jerome preaches regularly.

A complaint is pending against him for insulting other religions through his speeches. Pastor Jerome fled the country a day before a court banned his foreign travel on May 28.

The criminal department is also probing some 60 million Sri Lankan rupees (some US$205,400) received in donations by Venerable Rajangane Saddharathana Thera of Anuradhapura.

The CID arrested the Buddhist monk on May 28 for issuing statements on social media against other religions in the country.

Sirimal Punchihewa, a rights activist from Kurunegala, 84 kilometers from Colombo, said that the Buddhist monk has built an almsgiving house and a temple, and started a day-care center for 342 children in the village.

"Some donors living in European countries have given funds to carry out these charitable activities," said Punchihewa, a Buddhist.

Buddhists make up nearly 70 percent of Sri Lanka's 21 million population while some 7 percent are Christian, the majority of them Roman Catholic. 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lanka plans to survey assets of religious bodies Sri Lanka plans to survey assets of religious bodies
Has the Vatican sacrificed religious freedom for diplomatic ties with Vietnam? Has the Vatican sacrificed religious freedom for diplomatic ties with Vietnam?
Indian pastor, six others arrested on ‘conversion’ charges Indian pastor, six others arrested on ‘conversion’ charges
Cambodia’s ‘pantomime’ election sharply criticized Cambodia’s ‘pantomime’ election sharply criticized
Thousands of Asian Catholics head to World Youth Day Thousands of Asian Catholics head to World Youth Day
Beirut organization cares for 'grandmas and grandpas' in need Beirut organization cares for 'grandmas and grandpas' in need
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Bombay

Archdiocese of Bombay

With a land area of 10,103.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai

Read more
Diocese of Zhumadian

Diocese of Zhumadian

Zhumadian, in southern Henan Province, has been a communication hub since ancient times. As a post, messengers and

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Lintong

Apostolic Prefecture of Lintong

The Apostolic Prefecture of Lindong (or Lintung) is a missionary pre-diocesan jurisdiction, not entitled to a

Read more
Diocese of Bangued

Diocese of Bangued

In a land area of 3,975.5 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the province of Abra, a landlocked province

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.