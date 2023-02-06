News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka mourns prelate who 'led post-tsunami recovery'

Oswald Thomas Colman Gomis also established schools and colleges across the country

Sri Lanka mourns prelate who 'led post-tsunami recovery'

Sri Lanka's Archbishop Oswald Thomas Colman Gomis died on Feb 3 after a long illness. (Photo: UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 06, 2023 08:18 AM GMT

Updated: February 06, 2023 08:33 AM GMT

A retired Sri Lankan archbishop who served as the general secretary of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conference (FABC) and on the board of directors of Radio Veritas has died at the age of 90.

Archbishop Oswald Thomas Colman Gomis died on Feb. 3 at a private hospital in Colombo after a long illness. He was to be buried at St. Lucia Cathedral in Colombo on Feb. 6 after a requiem Mass concelebrated by Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith and other bishops.

The prelate had been a bishop for 41 years in Colombo archdiocese and Anuradhapura diocese and led Church efforts in rebuilding homes and providing livelihoods after the country was devastated by the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

White flags were raised in Catholic schools, institutions, homes and churches as a mark of respect to the late archbishop.

Archbishop Gomis, a former chancellor of Colombo University and the Aquinas Institute of Higher Education, served education by opening new schools and giving scholarships to numerous children.

Cardinal Ranjith, while receiving his body at the Bishop's House in Colombo, said Archbishop Gomis contributed greatly to education in Sri Lanka.

"He also performed great service as the editor of Gnanartha Pradeepaya [Lamp of Wisdom], a Catholic weekly," he said.

In order to help children in remote villages he started branches of established Church-run colleges such as Loyola College-Bopitiya, Holy Cross-Payagala, Christ the King College, St. Peter's College-Gampaha, St. Joseph College in other parts of the country.

The Gnanartha Pradeepaya, which he edited, is the oldest Sinhala language Catholic weekly in the country and has been in existence for more than 150 years.

The prelate was also involved in various aid schemes including the construction of houses for tsunami victims and donated a health center to his hometown of Kelaniya.

Through his intervention, a series of carvings depicting the country's Catholic history was completed in the Tewatta Basilica, in Colombo. He was also the designer of Sri Lanka's Catholic flag.

Kaveesha Sadani, a teacher, said the prelate wrote extensively in both Sinhalese and English for daily and weekend newspapers and published a large number of books.

He also worked to build a close association with Buddhist monks and was concerned about the national unity of the country, Sadani said.

Archbishop Gomis was born in 1932 and was ordained a priest at St. Lucia's Cathedral in 1958. His episcopal ordination was in 1968 and he completed his undergraduate studies in theology and philosophy at the Ampitiya National Seminary, Kandy, and later received his master's degree from Adamson University in the Philippines.

The late archbishop also served as a lecturer at St. Aloysius Seminary, Colombo. From 1961 to 1968, and as the director and editor of the Colombo Catholic Press.

He was a member of the board of directors of Radio Veritas and also became the first Catholic priest to hold the title of vice-chancellor of a University in Sri Lanka.

The prelate was conferred with an honorary Ph.D. by Fu Jen University in Taiwan in recognition of his services to social communications and education in Asia.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lanka mourns prelate who 'led post-tsunami recovery' Sri Lanka mourns prelate who 'led post-tsunami recovery'
Yet another Myanmar church hit by army shelling Yet another Myanmar church hit by army shelling
Church to help ensure peaceful Timor-Leste polls Church to help ensure peaceful Timor-Leste polls
'Christian-basher' as senior judge pick irks Indian lawyers 'Christian-basher' as senior judge pick irks Indian lawyers
Pakistan's former military ruler Musharraf dies Pakistan's former military ruler Musharraf dies
Largest Hong Kong national security trial opens Largest Hong Kong national security trial opens
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Denpasar

Diocese of Denpasar

In a land area of 25,786 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers two provinces: Bali and West Nusa Tenggara.

Read more
Diocese of Baguio

Diocese of Baguio

In a land area of 2,655 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Baguio City and Benguet Province.Baguio

Read more
Diocese of Dumka

Diocese of Dumka

In a land area of 14,356 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Sahibganj, Pakur, Jamtara, Deoghar (excluding

Read more
Diocese of Belthangady

Diocese of Belthangady

Belthangady diocese was created on April 24, 1999, from the archdiocese of Tellicherry to provide pastoral care for

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.