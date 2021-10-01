Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown but retains night curfew

Updated: October 01, 2021 07:45 AM GMT
A suspected Covid-19 victim's body is seen after being tested for coronavirus at the Judicial Medical Officer's premises at Borella in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 20. (Photo: AFP)
Sri Lanka today lifted a near six-week lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus but maintained a night curfew and a ban on public gatherings and parties.
Daily deaths had jumped to over 250 with 4,000 infections after Sri Lankans celebrated the traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year in mid-April, but case numbers have since eased.
The health ministry today urged companies to encourage staff to work from home but there was no decision yet on reopening schools that have been closed since March last year.
"It is imperative to maintain the progress made to curb Covid-19 infections and the dreaded daily death toll," Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said.
Official figures show that nearly 13,000 people have died of the virus, with more than half a million infections, but health sector experts say the actual numbers could be at least twice as much.
The easing of restrictions came as the government aggressively pushes a vaccination drive, fully inoculating 56 percent of the population of 21 million.
Alongside the six-hour night curfew, the health ministry said that inter-provincial travel would remain banned.
Numbers attending weddings and funerals will be restricted to a maximum of 10 until Oct. 15.
Permission has been granted for sporting events to go ahead but without spectators.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…