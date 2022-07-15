Sri Lanka in turmoil as president flees nation amid mass protests

The suspected assassin of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he targeted the slain politician for his association with the South Korea-based Unification Church.

The 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami told the investigators that he learned about the former prime minister’s association with the religious group from an online video posted by the group last September.

Tetsuya Yamagami (right), the man accused of murdering former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is escorted by police while leaving the Nara Nishi police station to head to the prosecutor's office in Nara on July 10. (Photo: Jiji Press/AFP)

The Japanese branch of the church has denied Abe was a member of the church. Yamagami shot Abe twice using a homemade gun during an election campaign at a train station in Nara city, last Friday.

Abe died shortly after he was rushed to a local hospital. Police said his assailant claimed he did not attack Abe for any political motive and his initial plan was to target an executive of the religious group.

The University of Santo Tomasin in the Philippines has warned people not to be influenced by alleged promotion of an apparition of the Virgin Mary that the Church does not recognize.

In a statement last Sunday, the Dominican-run University also reprimanded Dominican priest and teacher, Father Roland Mactal, for printing novena booklets that promote “unauthentic” miracles attributed to the so-called Marian apparitions at Lipa city in Batangas province, south of Manila.

The Marian apparitions at Lipa city in Batangas province of Philippines in 1948 are not recognized by the Church. (Archdiocese of Lipa)

The university said the priest’s novena violated pastoral guidelines on the matter issued by Filipino Catholic bishops. In 1948, a Filipina nun Teresita Castillo from a Carmelite monastery in Lipa city claimed she experienced Marian apparitions a several times.

In 2015, the Vatican ruled that the apparitions including the visions of Castillo were inauthentic and were not of divine or supernatural origin.

India’s Supreme Court has delayed the hearing of a petition seeking protection of Christians and investigations into rising attacks on the community and their institutions across the country.

The bench adjourned the hearing to a later date on Monday, citing that the documents related to the plea were not circulated among the parties to the case.

Indian Catholics pray at the yearly feast of Christ the King in New Delhi on Nov. 24, 2018. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/ucanews.com)

On June 27, the petitioners including Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore, the National Solidarity Forum and the Evangelical Fellowship of India pleaded the court to urgently list the matter of violent attacks against Christians and their institutions. The petition noted that on average 45 to 50 anti-Christian attacks are reported in the country every month.

The sharp rise in violence against Christians comes despite the Supreme Court’s guidelines for the federal and provincial governments to prevent the increasing number of hate crimes, including mob violence and lynchings targeting religious minorities.

A Catholic lawyer in Indonesia has called for stricter action against child abusers as the country reported rising cases of sexual violence against children in recent times.

Azas Tigor Nainggolan said that judges must sentence child abusers to life imprisonment and appealed Catholics to file police reports if they know of any cases of sexual violence against children.

A vigil against child sexual abuse that was held in West Manggarai district of Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province in 2018. (Photo supplied)

His reactions came after police in Magelang District said a 31-year-old Quran teacher was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of raping at least four girls at his home in Central Java province.

The unnamed teacher was arrested after the family of a victim filed a police report. Investigators said the accused committed the crime over a period of six months since last December and one of the victims is now pregnant.

The International Court of Justice said it would deliver its judgment on Myanmar military junta’s objections in the Rohingya genocide case on July 22.