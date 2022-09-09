Sri Lanka in quicksand at upcoming UNHRC meet

Dire situation in crisis-ridden nation may come under international scrutiny at 51st session of UN Human Rights Council

The Inter-University Bhikku Federation, a collective of students, stage a protest to demand the release of protesters held in custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, at Fort Railway station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sept. 8. (Photo supplied)

Sri Lanka’s civil society activists and rights defenders have decried the continued crackdown and shrinking civic space ahead of a United Nations Human Rights Council sessions (UNHRC) meeting on Sept. 12.

The human rights situation in the crisis-ridden island nation is likely to come under international scrutiny at the meeting.

Hardly a day goes without anti-government protests in the capital Colombo or other cities as the country of 22 million people is faced with the worst economic and a looming food crisis since its independence in 1948.

The Inter-University Bhikku Federation, a collective of student activists staged a protest at Fort Railway station in Colombo on Sept. 8 demanding the immediate release of student activists in custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, but police used force to disperse them within an hour citing them being a public nuisance.

“The current government led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe does not have the mandate to govern the country since he depends on the Rajapaksas who were outrightly rejected by the people in the recent past,” veteran trade union leader Joseph Stalin told UCA News.

Former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, returned home last week after being forced to leave the country due to massive protests demanding his resignation for mismanaging the economy.

“The government cannot resolve daily issues faced by the people, so it is resort to suppressing civilian protests”

Stalin, the general secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union, was at the forefront of the months-long ‘GotaGoGama’ Galle Face Green protests and has been charged by police with illegal assembly, violation of court directives, and forcibly entering the President’s Office on July 9.

He said the government has launched a witch hunt and is using security forces to crack down on peaceful protesters. “The government cannot resolve daily issues faced by the people, so it is resort to suppressing civilian protests,” he added.

The latest to be targeted is Damitha Abeyratne, a prominent actress in Sri Lankan cinema.

Abeyratne was arrested by police on Sept. 7 on charges identical to those against Stalin while she was participating in another protest near the parliament and placed in custody until Sept. 14.

According to the police, at least 3,871 individuals were arrested under various charges for recent incidents of unrest and were in custody or out on bail after being produced before courts.

At least half a dozen journalists and civil society activists based in the North and Eastern provinces of the country have now been summoned to appear before police in Colombo.

"The Sri Lankan State ... has consistently failed to pursue an effective transitional justice process to hold perpetrators of gross human rights violations and abuses accountable"

Sabarathanam Sivayoganathan, a civil society activist from Batticaloa was served with a police summons at his residence instructing him to appear before the Terrorism Investigative Division at its headquarters in Colombo.

“There was no information available on the summons notice as to why I’m required to report to the police. The new government is also following the old tricks of intimidation,” Sivayoganathan told UCA News.

Ahead of the UNHRC’s 51st session, a comprehensive report compiled by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has urged the new government to immediately end its reliance on draconian security laws and crackdowns on peaceful protests

“The Sri Lankan State, including through successive governments, has consistently failed to pursue an effective transitional justice process to hold perpetrators of gross human rights violations and abuses accountable and uphold victims’ rights to truth, justice and reparations,” the report said.

Linking Sri Lanka's past human rights record and lack of accountability with the collapse of the country's economy, outgoing High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet for the first time referred to 'economic crimes' committed by previous regimes and recommended addressing the underlying factors, which have contributed to the crisis.

This includes “embedded impunity for past and present human rights abuses, economic crimes and corruption,” she said.

"Anything short of calling for the referral to ICC will permanently eliminate any chance of getting justice for the mass atrocities we faced"

But as the report mentioned, the government instead created political obstacles to accountability, and “actively promoted and incorporated some military officials credibly implicated in alleged war crimes into the highest levels of government.”

The Sri Lankan government has reiterated that it will not accept an external mechanism for the country's wartime accountability.

Addressing a press briefing on Sept. 5, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said the government is hopeful for a domestic mechanism within the constitutional framework of Sri Lanka.

The OHCHR commenced an evidence-gathering mechanism called the "Sri Lanka accountability project" as mandated by a March 2021 UN resolution on "promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights” in the island nation.

Last week, a group of Tamil parliamentarians and civil society representatives wrote to the foreign ministers of the UN core group on Sri Lanka urging them to refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) as recommended by Bachelet in her last report last year.

“We as representatives of the Tamil people strongly believe that anything short of calling for the referral to ICC will permanently eliminate any chance of getting justice for the mass atrocities we faced,” the letter added.

Transparency International Sri Lanka has also condemned the ongoing arrests and oppression of citizens. “Such arbitrary application of the law creates a chilling effect and discourages citizens from exercising democratic rights, leading to dire consequences for Sri Lanka,” a statement issued by the global anti-corruption agency last week said.

