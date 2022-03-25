News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka harassing LGBTI activist, says UN body

Rosanna Flamer-Caldera is a lesbian who founded Equal Ground, an organization defending the rights of LGBTI people

Rosanna Flamer-Caldera is a lesbian, founder and executive director of Equal Ground, an organization defending the rights of the LGBTI community in Sri Lanka. (Photo: Equal Ground's Twitter handle)

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Updated: March 25, 2022 10:43 AM GMT

Sri Lanka has violated the rights of its leading LGBTI activist, subjecting her to discrimination, threats and abuses, says the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

Rosanna Flamer-Caldera, a lesbian who is founder and executive director of Equal Ground, an organization defending the rights of the LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) community in Sri Lanka, had her right to access to justice breached, CEDAW said in a statement on March 23.

It further said that the nation’s criminal law was constraining the activist’s ability to complain of abuses and urged the Sri Lankan government to take immediate and effective action to halt the threats, abuse and harassment which Flamer-Caldera has been subjected to, besides ensuring that she and her organization can carry out their activism safely and freely.

CEDAW also recommended the decriminalization of same-sex activity in the island nation where vague and overly broad colonial laws are still being used to target LGBTI people.

The Penal Code, introduced in Sri Lanka in 1883, was amended in 1995 but continues to target homosexual women and others. Flamer-Caldera has been subjected to various forms of assault, harassment, violence, stigma and threats. This has been done by various newspapers, social media and extremists, according to CEDAW.

Despite facing harassment and stigmatization, Flamer-Caldera did not complain to the police as she was worried she would be arrested under the amended Penal Code. She then brought her case to CEDAW.

“The country has not yet implemented anti-discrimination laws and it has not recognized transgender people. Religious leaders including Buddhists and Christians do not speak for their rights”

“Ms. Flamer-Caldera has been frequently threatened and harassed by the police, the media and the public, but she has been unable to report these abuses out of fear of being arrested,” said Hiroko Akizuki, a member of CEDAW.

Rukshika Fonseka, a Christian rights activist, said that LGBTI people face many legal and social challenges in the country.

“The country has not yet implemented anti-discrimination laws and it has not recognized transgender people. Religious leaders including Buddhists and Christians do not speak for their rights,” she told UCA News.

“They get into a lot of trouble at schools, in public places, on public transport, at government offices and in workplaces.” 

She welcomed the recommendations coming from the UN body to the government. “These are very important for a country like Sri Lanka to change the mindset of its people,” she said.

Flamer-Caldera said the Sri Lankan government has ratified CEDAW and so must “repeal these discriminatory laws and free us from the stigma and violence caused by criminalization.”

Ensuring the rights of all citizens should be the foremost priority of Sri Lanka’s policymakers, she added.

