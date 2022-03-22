News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka deploys troops as fuel shortage sparks protests

The country is grappling with its worst economic meltdown since independence in 1948, with blackouts and goods shortages

Sri Lanka deploys troops as fuel shortage sparks protests
A soldier guards a fuel station in Colombo on March 22 after Sri Lanka ordered troops to petrol stations as sporadic protests erupted among the thousands of motorists queuing daily for scarce fuel. (Photo: AFP)

By AFP, Colombo

Updated: March 22, 2022 07:59 AM GMT

Sri Lanka today ordered troops to petrol stations as sporadic protests erupted among the thousands of motorists queuing daily for scarce fuel.

The South Asian island nation is grappling with its worst economic meltdown since independence in 1948, with rolling electricity blackouts and essential goods such as food and cooking gas also in short supply.

Authorities said soldiers were deployed after angry crowds blocked a busy street in Colombo and held up traffic for hours because they were unable to buy kerosene oil on Monday.

"Tempers are getting frayed as queues get longer," a top defense official told AFP on condition of anonymity. "A decision was made last night to call out soldiers to reinforce the police. This is to discourage any unrest."

Footage of Monday's incident shared on social media showed a group of angry women blockading a coach carrying tourists to protest shortages of kerosene needed for cooking stoves.

The troop call also follows the stabbing murder of a motorcyclist by another driver after a dispute over his place in a long queue for fuel outside the capital.

The Covid-19 pandemic throttled the island's tourism sector — a key foreign exchange earner — and remittances from Sri Lankans working overseas have also declined sharply

Three elderly people have dropped dead at fuel queues since March 19, police said, adding that numerous petrol stations saw people camping overnight to wait for diesel and gasoline purchases.

Military officials said soldiers were deployed at pumping stations of the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corp, which accounts for two-thirds of the fuel retail business in the nation of 22 million people.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office announced a summit of all political parties on March 23 to discuss the economic crisis, but opposition groups said they planned to boycott the meeting.

Sri Lanka's financial crisis stems from a critical shortfall of foreign currency, leaving traders unable to finance imports.

The Covid-19 pandemic throttled the island's tourism sector — a key foreign exchange earner — and remittances from Sri Lankans working overseas have also declined sharply.

Rajapaksa announced last week that the country will seek an IMF bailout.

Shortages have wrought havoc on almost every aspect of daily life, with authorities last week postponing term tests for millions of students because of a lack of paper and ink.

