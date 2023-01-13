News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka court orders payouts for Easter attack victims

Ex-President Sirisena, top defense ministry, and intelligence officials directed to pay from personal funds

Sri Lanka court orders payouts for Easter attack victims

SriLanka's former president, MaithripalaSirisena, seen here in a photograph taken on June 6, 2019, along with top defense ministry and intelligence officials has been ordered by the Supreme Court to pay compensation to victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings. (Photo: AFP) 

UCA News reporter, Colombo

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: January 13, 2023 06:47 AM GMT

Updated: January 13, 2023 07:22 AM GMT

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court has ordered former president, Maithripala Sirisena, as well as top defense ministry and intelligence officials, to pay compensation totaling 310 million rupees (US$ 885,670) to victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

The Jan. 12 order from the top court pointed to a “reckless” intelligence failure, reported The Hindu. “A Victim Fund must be established at the Office for Reparation, which must formulate a scheme to award the sums ordered as compensation in a fair and equitable manner to the victims and families,” the order noted.

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, former Ministry of Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, former head of State Intelligence Service Nilantha Jayawardene, and former National Intelligence Chief Sisira Mendis are among those ordered to pay.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Sirisena was ordered to pay 100 million rupees ($273,300) while the other officials were to pay a total of 210 million rupees ($574,000). The compensation has to be paid from their personal funds.

"The mastermind behind the attack has not yet been traced"

The Supreme Court has also ordered the federal government to pay one million rupees as compensation to each of the victims.

Father Sarath Iddamalgoda, one of a dozen petitioners in the case, said political leaders think they can do anything illegal but the judgment was a reminder that nobody is above the law.

The priest told UCA news that he couldn’t have wished for a better gift on his 78th birthday on Jan. 12.

“As a priest, I tried to seek justice for the victims. But the mastermind behind the attack has not yet been traced. We are waiting for him to be caught,” Father Iddamalgoda said.

Brito Fernando, a human rights activist, called the court decision “a huge victory” for the Easter Sunday victims and those like him who are fighting for their rights.

Father Jude Chrisantha, archdiocesan director of mass communications in Colombo, hoped the judgment will ensure that political leaders and government officials will not shun responsibility.

Sri Lanka witnessed serial blasts across churches and luxury hotels in the capital Colombo, nearby Negombo, and the eastern city of Batticaloa on April 21, 2019. A total of 279 people died and some 500 were injured in the incident that shook the island on Easter Sunday.

The Supreme Court order is significant for the survivors and families of those who died in the blast while the investigations are still ongoing.

The Catholic Church has been highly critical of the lack of proper progress in the probe. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo has repeatedly raised the issue inside the nation and also at global forums, including the Vatican and the United Nations Human Rights Council, alleging that the incident was “not purely a work of extremists, but a grand political plot.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

India urged to close airspace to Myanmar air force India urged to close airspace to Myanmar air force
Cambodian PM cancels one lawsuit against opposition Cambodian PM cancels one lawsuit against opposition
Sri Lanka court orders payouts for Easter attack victims Sri Lanka court orders payouts for Easter attack victims
Japan racks up new security deals Japan racks up new security deals
Thai soldiers kill five suspected drug traffickers Thai soldiers kill five suspected drug traffickers
New abortion pill rules challenge pro-life outreach New abortion pill rules challenge pro-life outreach
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kalibo

Diocese of Kalibo

In a land area of 1,817.89 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil Province of

Read more
Archdiocese of Shenyang

Archdiocese of Shenyang

In a land area of 146,000 square kilometers, the Chinese government-sanctioned diocesan territory covers the provincial

Read more
Diocese of San Fernando de La Union

Diocese of San Fernando de La Union

In a land area of 1,493.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of La Union some 235

Read more
Diocese of Ajmer

Diocese of Ajmer

With a land area of 146, 680 square kilometers, Ajmer diocese covers 12 civil districts in Rajasthan state: Ajmer,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.