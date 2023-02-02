News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Church to skip Independence extravagance

The Church is against shelling out a huge amount of money on the 75th Independence Day at a time of forex crisis

Sri Lanka Church to skip Independence extravagance

Sri Lankan dancers perform during the nation's 74th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo on Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: February 02, 2023 11:13 AM GMT

Updated: February 02, 2023 11:23 AM GMT

Church leaders in Sri Lanka have decided to shun the Independence Day celebrations of the government, citing economic woes and the breakdown of rule of law in the bankrupt island nation.

An estimated US$552,000 will be spent on celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Feb. 4, when a roadmap for the next 25 years is expected to be released before the bankrupt nation.

"It is a great crime and waste to hold an independence day ceremony when the country is economically bankrupt," said Father Cyril Gamini, spokesman of the Colombo Archdiocese.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

He said the entire Church in Sri Lanka, including its cardinal, bishops, priests, nuns and the laity, will not participate in the celebrations because the celebration is being “organized by shelling out a huge amount of money at a time of the foreign exchange crisis in the country.”

Sri Lanka, currently headed by a caretaker government, plunged into political following bankruptcy in May last year. Its economic crisis was considered the worst crisis since its independence from Britain in 1948 as struggling to restructure external debts of some US$50 billion.

Due to the severe economic crisis, nearly 30 percent of its 22 million people are experiencing food insecurity, according to the United Nations.

"What is the freedom to proudly celebrate in a country that is economically bankrupt, and it cannot pay its foreign debt, in a country where more than 30 percent of people are hungry, in a country where children are suffering malnutrition," said Father Gamini.

Independence Day is marked in Sri Lanka by a grand military parade, speeches and ceremonies, and a series of cultural programs such as music and dance.

"On the 75th anniversary of independence, all the political parties that ruled the country for the last 75 years should apologize for their mistakes publicly to the people."

All those who stole the country's resources should be brought before the law and tax should be recovered from corrupt businessmen who have not paid the taxes," said the priest.

Several political parties are disassociating with the Independence Day celebrations in the cash-starved nation.

"It is funny to spend more than 200 million rupees (some US$552,000) on something called the independence day festival while pleading with foreign countries to cut off the debt," said Rights activist Ravindi Niluka.

Niluka said the amount of credit given by China to Sri Lanka is about US$7 billion and India US$1 billion.

"How people eat and drink here is going to be decided based on these loan repayments," said Niluka, a university student.

After Sri Lanka defaulted on its debt, it started talks with the IMF to secure a bailout package that could inject US$2.9 billion in much-needed cash into its economy.

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe advised officials to celebrate the 75th Independence Day at a low cost but in a proud manner.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

North Korean defectors ‘discriminated’ in South Korea North Korean defectors ‘discriminated’ in South Korea
Indian taxmen raid premises of evangelical pastors Indian taxmen raid premises of evangelical pastors
Sri Lanka Church to skip Independence extravagance Sri Lanka Church to skip Independence extravagance
Cambodian PM urges diaspora to return home Cambodian PM urges diaspora to return home
Murdered Filipino's family rejects Kuwait ‘blood money’ Murdered Filipino's family rejects Kuwait ‘blood money’
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency Myanmar junta extends state of emergency
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hyderabad

Diocese of Hyderabad

The Dioceses comprises the entire southern Sindh province, except the Karachi metropolis. With an area of 137,386

Read more
Diocese of Thamarassery

Diocese of Thamarassery

Thamarassery is situated on the south west coast of India. In a land area of 5,893 square kilometers, the diocesan

Read more
Diocese of Agats

Diocese of Agats

Agats diocese covers an area of 37,000 square kilometers that comprises the whole of Asmat district and a small part of

Read more
Diocese of Nalgonda

Diocese of Nalgonda

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 32,661 square kilometers and comprises the civil districts of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

On every first Friday of the month thousands of Catholics flock to Holy Cross Church of Cherpunkal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.