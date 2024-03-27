News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka beefs up security at churches ahead of Good Friday

Comprehensive plan involving police, army, and air force chalked out to enable Christians attend church services without fear
Security personnel stand guard at St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo on April 23, 2019, after a series of bomb blasts targeted churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka.

Security personnel stand guard at St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo on April 23, 2019, after a series of bomb blasts targeted churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 27, 2024 11:01 AM GMT
Updated: March 27, 2024 11:29 AM GMT

The Sri Lankan government has announced it will be beefing up security around churches during the Holy Week in the wake of the deadly Easter Sunday attacks in 2019.

“A comprehensive plan is being implemented for Good Friday and Easter Sunday,” police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa told journalists on March 26. “The police will visit churches to finalize the plan.”

The decision will help Christians to attend church services without fear, the government said after it instructed senior police officials to oversee the security arrangements which involve the deployment of police, army, and air force personnel.

“We appreciate the government's decision," Pastor Suresh Rathwaththa from the central province of Kandy said on March 27.

Mangala Ruwini, a Sunday school teacher from the capital Colombo, said, "We need proper security measures.”

After the deadly attacks targeting three churches and three luxury hotels in 2019 which claimed more than 275 lives, many churches installed CCTV cameras and formed their own security teams.

Inspector General of Police Deshabandu Tennekoon has instructed police officers to implement a special security program for all churches in their divisions.

The security arrangement will be chalked out in consultation with parish priests, pastors, and parish councils.

Prominent churches in the country have also been told to ensure security for the Easter Sunday services.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith and an advocacy group Centre for Policy Alternatives have filed a petition against Tennekoon challenging his new appointment as top cop in the country.

The presidential commission that probed the Easter Sunday attacks recommended disciplinary action against Tennekoon for failing to act on intelligence inputs.

Five years after the attack, the masterminds are still at large.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Jude Silva, an Easter Sunday attack victim who sustained a minor injury, said that if the police and government officers had acted seriously, the deadly simultaneous bombing could have been prevented.

 “Some officials and politicians knew about the attack, but ignored it," Silva told UCA News on Mar. 27.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop John Rodrigues of Poona (Pune) , India
Read More...
Auxiliary Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Stephanus Jung Hyun Han of Daejeon, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Shyamal Bose of Baruipur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Visuvasam Selvaraj of Port Blair , India
Read More...
Latest News
Filipino Catholic policeman holds onto his faith
Filipino Catholic policeman holds onto his faith
Sri Lanka beefs up security at churches ahead of Good Friday
Sri Lanka beefs up security at churches ahead of Good Friday
Japan court imposes fine on Unification Church
Japan court imposes fine on Unification Church
Myanmar’s rebels rail against New Zealand’s ASEAN meet
Myanmar’s rebels rail against New Zealand’s ASEAN meet
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.