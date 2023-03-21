News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka bailout subject to tackling corruption: IMF

News of the bailout was greeted with little fanfare among ordinary Sri Lankans bracing for more pain ahead

Sri Lanka bailout subject to tackling corruption: IMF

A worker fills petrol in an auto rickshaw at a fuel station on March 21. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Colombo

By AFP, Colombo

Published: March 21, 2023 12:08 PM GMT

Updated: March 21, 2023 12:11 PM GMT

Sri Lanka must not allow entrenched corruption to undermine a bailout for its bankrupt economy, the IMF said Tuesday after signing off on a $3 billion loan for the crisis-hit nation.

The International Monetary Fund approved its long-delayed rescue programme on Monday after China, the South Asian island's biggest bilateral lender, offered debt relief assurances.

But it said the rescue was conditional on tackling the deep-rooted culture of graft and government mismanagement blamed for tipping Sri Lanka into an unprecedented economic crisis last year.

Peter Breuer, the IMF mission chief in Sri Lanka, said the government had agreed to enact tougher anti-corruption laws within months during the bailout negotiations.

"We emphasise the importance of anti-corruption and governance reforms as a central pillar of the programme," he told reporters.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said the latest rescue would allow him to ease a range of import bans imposed since March 2020 to shore up foreign exchange reserves.

"The world has accepted that Sri Lanka is no longer a bankrupt country," he said in a national address. "Normal transactions can resume."

Sri Lanka's tea-and-tourism economy is no stranger to crisis, and Monday's bailout is the 17th loan facility negotiated with the IMF since 1965.

Its last programme, agreed in 2016, was scuttled by Colombo after a change of government three years later.

"Every few years, we seem to go back to the Fund because we don't seem to be able to put our house in order," Murtaza Jafferjee of the Colombo-based Advocata Institute think-tank told AFP.

"But one is hopeful that because the crash was so steep this time, that there will be an awakening and there will be permanent changes."

Sri Lanka once again went to the Washington-based lender of last resort shortly before defaulting on its $46 billion foreign debt last April.

A critical shortage of foreign exchange had left the island nation unable to finance even the most essential imports, causing severe food and fuel shortages.

Sri Lanka's 22 million people also endured runaway inflation and prolonged blackouts, inflaming public anger as the crisis worsened.

Huge protests against economic mismanagement and government corruption eventually forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign in July.

Rajapaksa belongs to a powerful political family accused of squandering public money on vanity projects backed by unsustainable loans from China, which owned around 10 percent of Sri Lanka's foreign debt.

'We are basically doomed'

News of the bailout was greeted with little fanfare among ordinary Sri Lankans bracing for more pain ahead.

"This is not something we should celebrate with pride," retired police officer Charlotte Somaseeli, 67, told AFP.

"This is an indicator of the desperate situation we are in as a country."

Company director Gehard Mendis, 59, said he doubted the rescue package would herald an end to Sri Lanka's economic misery.

"The IMF deal is also a loan. It will increase our debt burden," Mendis told AFP. "We are basically doomed."

President Wickremesinghe, who took office after his predecessor fled the country, committed to sharp tax rises and an end to energy subsidies to shore up state revenue.

The austerity measures prompted strikes that crippled the health and transport sectors last week, with trade unions promising further industrial action.

Wickremesinghe has said Sri Lanka has no alternative but to follow the IMF's reform programme after a record 7.8 percent economic contraction last year.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Why are Asian Churches reluctant to study clerical abuse? Why are Asian Churches reluctant to study clerical abuse?
Sri Lanka bailout subject to tackling corruption: IMF Sri Lanka bailout subject to tackling corruption: IMF
Hong Kong police arrests rights activist Albert Ho Hong Kong police arrests rights activist Albert Ho
Uganda's parliament to vote on harsh anti-gay bill Uganda's parliament to vote on harsh anti-gay bill
Singapore lawyer suspended for criticizing judiciary Singapore lawyer suspended for criticizing judiciary
Korean nuns sell cakes to support children in Syria, Turkey Korean nuns sell cakes to support children in Syria, Turkey
Ucanews Store
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bongaigaon

Diocese of Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon diocese covers an area of 13,630 square kilometers, comprising civil districts of Nalbari, Barpeta,

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Archdiocese of Changanacherry

Archdiocese of Changanacherry

The archdiocese of Changanacherry is the largest Catholic diocese in Kerala state. It is one of the first two

Read more
Diocese of Cochin

Diocese of Cochin

The territory of the diocese of Cochin covers 235 square kilometers in Kerala state. It is situated between the Arabian

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.