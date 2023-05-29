Sri Lanka arrests stand-up comedian for insulting Buddhism

Jayani Natasha Edirisuriya has been accused of disrespecting Buddhism and ridiculing Buddhist girls as 'virgins'

Sri Lankan stand-up comedian Jayani Natasha Edirisuriya (Photo: Youtube)

Sri Lankan police have arrested a stand-up comedian reportedly while she was attempting to flee the country after a public backlash against her performance insulting Buddha and Buddhists.

Police accused Jayani Natasha Edirisuriya of disrespecting Buddha, ridiculing Buddhist girls as "virgins" and saying "protecting their virginity is the biggest goal” for Buddhist-run schools.

Buddhist monks, critics, and a section of the media in the country felt Edirisuriya had shown a lack of understanding and disrespected Buddhist philosophy and culture.

Sri Lanka is officially a Buddhist country with over 70 percent of its 22 million people following the religion.

Edirisuriya was apprehended at the Katunayake Airport in a suburb of Negombo by immigration officials and handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department on May 28. She has been remanded in custody of the Police Computer Crime Investigation Division until June 7 following her court appearance.

Recent statements by Edirisuriya, 31, on social media had raised a storm leading to some Buddhist monks complaining to the police and seeking her immediate arrest.

Buddhist monk Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thera alleged that “people of the Born Again gang are behind insulting the Buddhist culture, and that the law should apply to all of them" in the country.

Police said Edirisuriya’s controversial statements were part of a video of an event titled 'Modabhimana' (fools' pride). The video went viral on social media creating public outrage.

Some media reports said Edirisuriya through her program was articulating her perspectives on various socio-religious matters.

She said she had no intention of insulting Buddhism and even tendered a public apology over the comments she had made in the video.

However, realizing she was in trouble, the stand-up comedian tried to flee to Singapore, local reports said.

Vidura Wickremanayake, minister of Buddhist, Religious and Cultural Affairs said he would soon submit a draft bill to the parliament to prevent any distortion of religion.

He cited several instances, including the recent one of Pastor Jerome Fernando, accused of making derogatory statements about Lord Buddha while addressing a gathering of members of his Born Again Christian church that was broadcast live on social media.

Pastor Fernando has reportedly fled the country for Singapore.

Lawmaker Vajira Abeywardena said the federal government will not tolerate any attempts to create religious disharmony.

