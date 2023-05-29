News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka arrests stand-up comedian for insulting Buddhism

Jayani Natasha Edirisuriya has been accused of disrespecting Buddhism and ridiculing Buddhist girls as 'virgins'

Sri Lanka arrests stand-up comedian for insulting Buddhism

Sri Lankan stand-up comedian Jayani Natasha Edirisuriya  (Photo: Youtube)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 29, 2023 11:58 AM GMT

Updated: May 29, 2023 12:07 PM GMT

Sri Lankan police have arrested a stand-up comedian reportedly while she was attempting to flee the country after a public backlash against her performance insulting Buddha and Buddhists.

Police accused Jayani Natasha Edirisuriya of disrespecting Buddha, ridiculing Buddhist girls as "virgins" and saying "protecting their virginity is the biggest goal” for Buddhist-run schools.

Buddhist monks, critics, and a section of the media in the country felt Edirisuriya had shown a lack of understanding and disrespected Buddhist philosophy and culture.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Sri Lanka is officially a Buddhist country with over 70 percent of its 22 million people following the religion.

Edirisuriya was apprehended at the Katunayake Airport in a suburb of Negombo by immigration officials and handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department on May 28. She has been remanded in custody of the Police Computer Crime Investigation Division until June 7 following her court appearance.

Recent statements by Edirisuriya, 31, on social media had raised a storm leading to some Buddhist monks complaining to the police and seeking her immediate arrest.

Buddhist monk Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thera alleged that “people of the Born Again gang are behind insulting the Buddhist culture, and that the law should apply to all of them" in the country.

Police said Edirisuriya’s controversial statements were part of a video of an event titled 'Modabhimana' (fools' pride). The video went viral on social media creating public outrage. 

Some media reports said Edirisuriya through her program was articulating her perspectives on various socio-religious matters.

She said she had no intention of insulting Buddhism and even tendered a public apology over the comments she had made in the video.

However, realizing she was in trouble, the stand-up comedian tried to flee to Singapore, local reports said.

Vidura Wickremanayake, minister of Buddhist, Religious and Cultural Affairs said he would soon submit a draft bill to the parliament to prevent any distortion of religion.

He cited several instances, including the recent one of Pastor Jerome Fernando, accused of making derogatory statements about Lord Buddha while addressing a gathering of members of his Born Again Christian church that was broadcast live on social media.

Pastor Fernando has reportedly fled the country for Singapore.

Lawmaker Vajira Abeywardena said the federal government will not tolerate any attempts to create religious disharmony.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lanka arrests stand-up comedian for insulting Buddhism Sri Lanka arrests stand-up comedian for insulting Buddhism
Dealing with secularization and its consequences in Japan Dealing with secularization and its consequences in Japan
Mongolian Catholics pay tributes to Korean missionary Mongolian Catholics pay tributes to Korean missionary
HK Christian group honors schools for student welfare HK Christian group honors schools for student welfare
Indian bishops say Manipur riots targeted tribal Christians Indian bishops say Manipur riots targeted tribal Christians
Minority body demands India uphold constitution guarantees Minority body demands India uphold constitution guarantees
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly

Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly

In a land area of 1,500 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers the entire civil district of Ernakulam and

Read more
Diocese of Legazpi

Diocese of Legazpi

In a land area of 2,552.6 square kilometers with a total coastline of 354 kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the

Read more
Diocese of Coimbatore

Diocese of Coimbatore

The diocesan territory stretches over 28,490 square kilometers and covers civil districts of Coimbatore and parts of

Read more
Diocese of Badulla

Diocese of Badulla

In a land area of 8,348.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory includes Badulla. Badulla diocese comes under two

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.