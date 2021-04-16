X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Sponsor a gargoyle: Novel fundraiser helps Notre-Dame in Paris

A 2019 fire broke out in the attic and completely consumed the cathedral's timber roof and spire

Deirdre Mays, Catholic News Service

Deirdre Mays, Catholic News Service

Published: April 15, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 16, 2021 04:49 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino child admonishes Duterte for foul language

Apr 14, 2021
2

Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord

Apr 14, 2021
3

The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan

Apr 14, 2021
4

No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand

Apr 13, 2021
5

Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?

Apr 13, 2021
6

Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan

Apr 13, 2021
7

India's Covid-19 crisis worsens as deaths spiral out of control

Apr 14, 2021
8

Kenyan bishops call on government to keep refugee camps open

Apr 13, 2021
9

Japanese archbishop urges strict rules as Covid-19 soars

Apr 15, 2021
10

The Philippines' throwaway street children

Apr 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Sponsor a gargoyle: Novel fundraiser helps Notre-Dame in Paris

Workers are pictured on the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral ahead of a visit of the French president on April 15, two years after the blaze that destroyed much of its roof. (Photo: AFP)

A novel fundraising approach to restore one of the most iconic monuments in the world, Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, enables donors to have a piece of history.

On April 15, Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris unveiled an interactive website -- restorenotredame.org -- that allows people to donate by adopting or sponsoring pieces of precious art and artifacts that were damaged in a 2019 fire. Donors can engage with the objects of their choosing and select which they'd like to help restore, whether it is a painting or statue. Funds can also go toward the cathedral's restoration as a whole if the person prefers.

The organization was established in 2017 to help cover the cost of repairing damages caused by time, pollution and the use of inferior stone used in construction of the 12th-century Gothic landmark. The cathedral had not had any major repairs since the mid-1800s, so the group launched an international campaign to raise the $135 million needed for those essential renovations -- augmented by a US$45 million budget from the French government.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

On April 15, 2019, a fire broke out in the attic and completely consumed the timber roof and spire. The burning debris and melted lead from the roof fell on top of a stone vault below. Most sections of the cathedral remained intact due to the rib vaulting, and most of the precious art and religious relics were saved, including what is believed to be Jesus' crown of thorns and a piece of the cross from his crucifixion, the Tunic of St. Louis and the 14th-century Virgin of the Pillar statue.

After the fire, the mission of the Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris had an even greater scope -- rebuilding from ashes. Since the fire, more than $1 billion from more than 150 countries has been pledged to rebuild the cathedral, said Michel Picaud, president of Friends of Notre-Dame.

This is an example of the love for Notre Dame by the American people

Picaud said the item people feel most sentimental about is probably the Virgin of the Pillar, which "attracts the attention of believers because it is the Virgin Mary in all her beauty and significance."

The May paintings are one of the top features of the restoration effort. They are a series of paintings commissioned in the 17th- and early 18th-century by the goldsmith's guild of Paris to offer to the cathedral in the month of May. They are approximately three by four meters high and depict scenes from the Gospels. Smaller models of the paintings also were created. The fundraising process has helped reveal the location of some of those that were not in the cathedral collection.

"I was called by an American family that owned the model of the Crucifixion of St. Peter. The family told me they were on the brink of auctioning the painting but they gave it to Notre Dame when they discovered what it was. This is an example of the love for Notre Dame by the American people," Picaud said.

The massive project is currently in the safety phase, which should last until the summer of 2022, Picaud said. It includes protecting the vaults from rain with a tarp; lead decontamination; fortifying the north, south and west gables, particularly to protect the three large rose windows; fortifying the most damaged pillars of the nave; reinforcing the flying buttresses; wrapping and protecting the gargoyles and other sculptural elements of the north and south towers; removing burned and melted scaffolding that had previously surrounded the spire.

Notre-Dame Cathedral is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is one of the most recognizable and beloved monuments in the world. More than 12 million people visited every year before the fire.

I think this is the beauty of Notre Dame and the church of the Virgin Mary
Related News

As a result, the outpouring of support has been at a global level and from people of all belief systems -- from the envelope Picaud received that contained a $10 bill from a woman in the U.S. Midwest to St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York launching its own fundraising effort.

Even while the fire was burning, Picaud was being interviewed by media and he met a Moroccan-born man who was a Muslim. The man described Notre Dame as "our" cathedral.

"I think this is the beauty of Notre Dame and the church of the Virgin Mary," Picaud said.

He emphasized that the United States has been the source of some of the largest donors. The Friends of Notre-Dame received two donations totaling $10 million from two American foundations, he said.

The French government has set a target date to reopen the cathedral to the public in April 2024, but Picaud said there is no way of knowing the exact time this will happen.

In the future, the cathedral will have a strong security team in place and new measures to protect against fires, such as sprinklers, that it did not have before, Picaud said.

Restoration and rebuilding probably will continue for the next 10 years, Picaud said, and will cost more than $1 billion to complete it.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Latest News

The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
Catholic media tycoon jailed in Hong Kong
Apr 16, 2021
Health workers alarmed as India runs out of hospital beds
Apr 16, 2021
Phnom Penh locked down as Cambodia's Covid toll spikes
Apr 16, 2021
Papal nuncio urges Filipinos to live out Catholic faith
Apr 16, 2021
Priest's book documents history of Christianity in Bangladesh
Apr 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021
On reconciling differences
Apr 15, 2021
Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Apr 14, 2021
Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021

Features

The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
The night a calamity came calling
Apr 16, 2021
Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Apr 15, 2021
The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
Apr 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Religious sisters in Myanmar stand up to military junta

Religious sisters in Myanmar stand up to military junta
Papal nuncio tells Mexican bishops to get real about Church decline

Papal nuncio tells Mexican bishops to get real about Church decline
Church in Haiti backs work stoppage to protest insecurity

Church in Haiti backs "work stoppage" to protest insecurity
Caritas France elects second consecutive woman president

Caritas France elects second consecutive woman president
What has become of Cardinal Robert Sarah

What has become of Cardinal Robert Sarah?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Easter
Lord, appoint for us leaders who long to hear Your Word

Lord, appoint for us leaders who long to hear Your Word
Lord Jesus, prevent the destruction of the Earth

Lord Jesus, prevent the destruction of the Earth

Saint Kateri Tekakwitha | Saint of the Day

Saint Kateri Tekakwitha | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.