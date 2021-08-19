X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Spike in Covid-19 cases inside Myanmar prisons

Released detainees say few measures were being taken to stop the virus inside overcrowded and unsanitary cells

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: August 19, 2021 06:33 AM GMT

Updated: August 19, 2021 06:41 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Never forget the tragedy unfolding in Hong Kong

Aug 17, 2021
2

Jesuits suspend Afghan mission as nuns wait for evacuation

Aug 17, 2021
3

Church steps up Covid-19 testing in Myanmar camps

Aug 16, 2021
4

Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism

Aug 17, 2021
5

Two nuns killed in South Sudan after vehicle ambush

Aug 18, 2021
6

Catholics praise auditor behind report on Philippine Covid funds

Aug 18, 2021
7

Timor-Leste looks to open first Catholic university this year

Aug 16, 2021
8

Filipino Jesuit philosopher-priest dies at 96

Aug 16, 2021
9

Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials

Aug 16, 2021
10

India's Syro-Malabar Church remains divided over Mass

Aug 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Spike in Covid-19 cases inside Myanmar prisons
Anxious relatives and friends wait in front of Insein Prison in June for the release of those arrested since February's military coup in Myanmar. (Photo: AFP)

A surge in coronavirus cases is being reported inside prisons in Myanmar where thousands are being held for political reasons, says a report from Human Rights Watch (HRW).

“Over 600 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Myanmar’s prisons,” the report said, expressing concern over the poor healthcare facilities in the country’s overcrowded and unsanitary prisons.

Myanmar has witnessed an escalation of politically motivated arrests since the Feb. 1 military coup while also recording a spike in coronavirus infections.

As of Aug. 19, more than 5,700 people remain in detention out of more than 7,000 arrested by the military junta, while the death toll has passed 1,000.

Only 30 doctors and 80 nurses are employed across the entire prison system.

Prisoners held a protest inside Mandalay’s Obo Prison on Aug. 8 after the Covid-related death of Maung Maung Nyein Tun, a 45-year-old doctor who had been detained on June 13 for participating in the civil disobedience movement.

Prison authorities have apparently also not taken any special measures to protect groups at higher risk

He was initially held in a military interrogation center, then transferred to a police station before being taken to Obo Prison despite showing severe symptoms. He later died at Mandalay General Hospital.

Protests were also reported from Yangon’s Insein Prison last month due to a worsening situation and the death from Covid-19 of Nyan Win, 79, a prominent lawyer from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

As of Aug. 9, at least 12 inmates at Insein had died after being infected with the virus, according to HRW.

Local media reported that only 600 of the 9,000 prisoners at Insein Prison had received a vaccine and officials at Insein, Taungoo and Myaung Mya prisons have ordered lockdowns.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Released detainees told HRW that few measures were being taken to stop the spread of the virus — masks are insufficient and sanitary conditions are abysmal inside the prisons.

Prison authorities have apparently also not taken any special measures to protect groups at higher risk such as older inmates and those with existing medical conditions.

“At a minimum, Myanmar’s prison authorities need to carry out widespread testing of inmates, release all prisoners who pose a little security risk, and make information on the prevalence of Covid-19 in prisons public,” the rights group said.

Myanmar’s prison system is made up of 46 prisons and 50 labor camps and houses an estimated 92,000 inmates, although the official capacity is 66,000, according to a report by Thailand-based advocacy group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

The reports said Myanmar’s poor healthcare infrastructure and other public services are ill-equipped to deal with an outbreak of coronavirus among the general population, let alone in overcrowded prisons.

The junta-controlled health ministry is recording an average of 4,000 new infections daily across the country but the real figures are likely much higher due to lack of testing and little information coming from the junta.

Also Read

Standing up for the rights of indigenous people
Standing up for the rights of indigenous people
Khmer Rouge henchman says he will die alone in prison
Khmer Rouge henchman says he will die alone in prison
Vietnam's Catholic institutes brace for Covid-19 closure
Vietnam's Catholic institutes brace for Covid-19 closure
Myanmar military 'can be punished for atrocities'
Myanmar military 'can be punished for atrocities'
Filipinos await evacuation from Afghanistan
Filipinos await evacuation from Afghanistan
Desperate Laos turns to herbal treatment as Covid-19 surges
Desperate Laos turns to herbal treatment as Covid-19 surges

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Standing up for the rights of indigenous people
Aug 19, 2021
Khmer Rouge henchman says he will die alone in prison
Aug 19, 2021
Activists seek prevention of hate speech in India
Aug 19, 2021
Vietnam's Catholic institutes brace for Covid-19 closure
Aug 19, 2021
Caritas Pakistan on alert for Afghan refugees
Aug 19, 2021
Myanmar military 'can be punished for atrocities'
Aug 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Standing up for the rights of indigenous people
Aug 19, 2021
Can creationism save us from Covid-19? 
Aug 19, 2021
Nepal's battle against leprosy is far from over
Aug 18, 2021
Trends of priestly calling in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
What's behind India's 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'?
Aug 18, 2021

Features

Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
China's youth react to gaming curbs with cunning
Aug 18, 2021
Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism
Aug 17, 2021
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Aug 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A Happy Contrarian

A Happy Contrarian
The remains of Vatican II

The remains of Vatican II
Worker priests the next generation

Worker priests: the next generation

Eucharistic foothills

Eucharistic foothills
For US bishops LGBTQ anthropology rules out Equality Act compromises

For US bishops, LGBTQ 'anthropology' rules out Equality Act compromises
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 19 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 19 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day:Friday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day:Friday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may my love of God and neighbour be my guiding light

Lord, may my love of God and neighbour be my guiding light
Give us strength Jesus to love our neighbour as ourselves

Give us strength Jesus to love our neighbour as ourselves
Saint Bernard of Clairvaux | Saint of the Day

Saint Bernard of Clairvaux | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.