News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Spike in accidents after festive drinking in Philippines

Transport group appeals for 'sober' driving by reducing alcohol intake at Christmas parties to avoid road mishaps

Spike in accidents after festive drinking in Philippines

Motorists speed past Christmas lanterns and lighted ornaments for sale at a roadside shop in Quezon City, suburban Manila on Dec. 12. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 21, 2022 11:25 AM GMT

Updated: December 21, 2022 11:38 AM GMT

Philippine authorities have reported a sudden spike in road accidents caused by intoxicated drivers across the country in December.

The National Police Highway Patrol Group and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) reported that 84 people have died and 1,732 were injured since Dec. 1 due to road accidents involving drunk drivers.

The LTO had responded to almost 1,500 road crash incidents, where 1,356 drivers tested positive for alcohol intoxication. Police likewise reported a 73 percent increase in road accidents compared to 2021.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“The rate is alarming because this is the first Christmas after the pandemic when government restrictions have eased. For almost three years, public gatherings were prohibited and people were afraid of Covid-19. Now, everything is beginning to go back to normal,” Manila police inspector Donald Cornejo told UCA News.

Cornejo, however, said although there were fewer restrictions on public gatherings this year, motorists should not drink before driving.

“There is no reason to disregard the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act that prohibits driving under the influence of alcohol. We have apprehended hundreds of violators, some of them ended in jail,” Cornejo added.

The Anti-Drunk Driving Law requires that a driver should have no more than 0.05 percent of alcohol in his body during the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) test to avoid charges of drunk driving.

“Many of the drunk drivers we apprehended yielded a 3.0 percent alcohol in their body. And they all came from a gathering related to Christmas. Many of them came from Christmas parties or reunions,” Manila LTO officer Jojo Sales told UCA News.

On Dec. 12, a government school teacher died while her young son was injured when their car collided with a truck along a highway in Bataan province, north of Manila.

A report showed that the fuel truck bumped the silver Toyota sedan that was also carrying the teacher's husband and then hit the bumper of a black car that Bataan Bishop Ruperto Santos was riding on his way to Manila.

Bishop Santos and his driver were unhurt and the prelate immediately contacted authorities for rescue.

Piston Group, the biggest transport group in the Philippines, called on public transportation drivers to reduce alcohol intake at Christmas parties to avoid road mishaps.

“I ask all our members to avoid drinking during parties. Although it is difficult because alcohol has been part of our merrymaking, let us think of the common good and our safety,” Piston spokesman Laurence Lima told UCA News.

Lima said the transport group has disseminated its announcement to all 12,000 members across the country.

“We have received the advisory but I think the problem is not with the drivers of public transport like buses or jeepneys. Drivers of private vehicles are involved more in road crashes than bus or jeepney drivers,” Manila jeepney operator Joseph Zulueta told UCA News.

Police authorities have already deployed more than 3,000 officers in the streets for police visibility to apprehend possible violators.

“Aside from the 192,000 policemen to be deployed during the holidays, almost 30,000 more will join the group to ensure high police presence to catch violators,” police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin told reporters on Dec. 20.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

When charity becomes business in Japan When charity becomes business in Japan
Spike in accidents after festive drinking in Philippines Spike in accidents after festive drinking in Philippines
Indian Church against rollback of scholarships for minorities Indian Church against rollback of scholarships for minorities
Korean inter-faith group pays tribute to Halloween victims Korean inter-faith group pays tribute to Halloween victims
Vietnam’s ethnic villagers long for Christmas celebrations Vietnam’s ethnic villagers long for Christmas celebrations
‘Silent Night’ still delights tourists in Austrian village ‘Silent Night’ still delights tourists in Austrian village
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Shillong

Archdiocese of Shillong

In a land area of 5,196 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of East Khasi Hills and Ri

Read more
Diocese of Bogor

Diocese of Bogor

Bogor diocese covers an area of 18,369 square kilometers, comprising three districts (Bogor, Cianjur and Sukabumi) and

Read more
Diocese of Agartala

Diocese of Agartala

The diocese covers 10,486 square kilometers, the entire state of Tripura. Agartala is the biggest town in the

Read more
Diocese of Lucknow

Diocese of Lucknow

The diocese has a land area of 45,125 square kilometers, covering 10 civil districts -- Bahraich, Balrampur, Barbanki,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.