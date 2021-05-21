X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Spanish bishops condemn exploitation of Moroccan migrants

An influx of refugees into the Spanish territories of Ceuta and Melilla has increased tensions between Spain and Morocco

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: May 21, 2021 05:07 AM GMT

Updated: May 21, 2021 05:11 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
2

US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program

May 19, 2021
3

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
4

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
5

Census shows decline of Pakistan's Christian population

May 20, 2021
6

Don't regard Beijing as the enemy, says Hong Kong's new bishop

May 19, 2021
7

Myanmar military release arrested Catholic priest

May 18, 2021
8

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?

May 19, 2021
9

Land dispute hits Christian cemetery in northern India

May 18, 2021
10

Nuns join efforts to tackle Covid-19 in Vietnam

May 18, 2021
Support UCA News
Spanish bishops condemn exploitation of Moroccan migrants

Moroccan migrants help an African man facing difficulties in the water at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 19 in Fnideq. (Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP)

The Spanish bishops' conference expressed concern that migrants were being used to exert political pressure after a sudden influx of migrants in the Spanish territories of Ceuta and Melilla increased tensions between Spain and Morocco.

In a statement released May 18, Auxiliary Bishop José Cobo of Madrid, head of the conference's migration department, and Dominican Father Xabier Gómez, the department's director, warned of the exploitation of migrants following a diplomatic row between the two countries.

"Appealing to the supreme value of life and human dignity, remember that the despair and impoverishment of many families and minors cannot and must not be used by any state to exploit the legitimate aspirations of these people for political purposes," the statement read.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Spanish authorities were caught off guard May 17 when an estimated 8,000 migrants -- including more than 1,500 unaccompanied minors -- entered Ceuta, a Spanish enclave bordering Morocco. An estimated 86 migrants entered Melilla, another Spanish territory located on the North African coast.

According to BBC News, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez deployed military forces to the territories to tighten the border controls and deport migrants back to Morocco.

Diplomatic tensions between Spain and Morocco began in mid-April when Brahim Ghali, head of the Polisario Front -- a group seeking the independence of Western Sahara from Morocco -- was allowed to enter Spain with forged documents and receive treatment for COVID-19.

I believe that the Spanish government was aware of the consequences of its behavior; that is why it did not inform its Moroccan counterpart

While Spain has claimed that Ghali was admitted solely on humanitarian grounds, Moroccan authorities criticized Sanchez's government for allowing the rebel leader into the country without notifying the North African country.

In a May 15 interview with the Spanish newspaper La Razón, Moroccan parliamentary leader Abdellatif Wahbi said Spain's admittance of Ghali "was shocking to everyone."

Moroccan authorities accused Ghali of stealing humanitarian aid to refugees sheltering in the Algerian town of Tindouf, located along the Moroccan border.

"Authorizing the entry of a separatist from the Polisario Front who is accused of having committed serious human rights violations is, in our opinion, unjustified," Wahbi said. "I believe that the Spanish government was aware of the consequences of its behavior; that is why it did not inform its Moroccan counterpart."

Related News

Spanish media reported that border guards in Morocco "stood by and watched" as migrants made their way to the sea attempting to cross over to Ceuta.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Jesuit becomes bishop of troubled Hong Kong
May 21, 2021
Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
May 21, 2021
Indian Jesuit remains in jail as court adjourns bail plea
May 21, 2021
Bangladesh tea workers mark centenary of massacre
May 21, 2021
Taiwan churches close doors amid Covid-19 surge
May 21, 2021
Salesians build shelter for Timor-Leste flood victims
May 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
May 21, 2021
The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021

Features

Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
May 20, 2021
Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Israel Palestine and the property of the absentee

Israel, Palestine and the property of the “absentee”
The Spirit will lead you

The Spirit will lead you
African Catholics enthusiastic over popes recognition of catechists

African Catholics enthusiastic over pope's recognition of catechists
The Vatican has administered more than 21000 vaccines

The Vatican has administered more than 21,000 vaccines
COVID19 The next move

COVID-19: The next move
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Dearest Lord, teach me to serve You

Dearest Lord, teach me to serve You
May the life of Christ be written in every heart

May the life of Christ be written in every heart
St. Rita of Cascia | Saint of the Day

St. Rita of Cascia | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.