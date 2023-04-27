News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Spanish bishops adopt guidelines for tackling clergy abuse

Compiled with the Vatican's Madrid nunciature, the 'guidelines for action' would be binding throughout the Spanish church

Spanish bishops adopt guidelines for tackling clergy abuse

This photograph taken on October 18, 2022, in Madrid shows statues of the 12 Apostles on the Almudena cathedral rooftop, in Central Madrid. (Photo: AFP)

Jonathan Luxmoore, OSV News

By Jonathan Luxmoore, OSV News

Published: April 27, 2023 05:38 AM GMT

Updated: April 27, 2023 05:41 AM GMT

Spain's Catholic bishops have adopted guidelines for tackling sexual abuse by clergy, while also urging the prohibition of surrogacy and restating the church's political independence in key upcoming elections.

In a weekend statement following its April 17-21 plenary, the bishops' conference said the "guidelines for action," worked on since April 2019, had now been approved for all dioceses and religious orders in light of Pope Francis' recent updates to his 2019 apostolic letter on abuse, "Vos Estis Lux Mundi" ("You are the light of the world"), which take effect April 30.

The conference added that the guidelines, compiled with the Vatican's Madrid nunciature, would be binding throughout the Spanish church and face updates whenever canonical regulations changed.

The announcement follows a March 13 report by a lay commission, appointed by Spain's Cortes parliament in March 2022 under ombudsman Ángel Gabilondo, which said it so far collected testimonies from 445 victims of alleged clerical abuse, but still awaited access to church files and "collaboration by different levels of the Catholic church."

However, in an April 17 opening address to the plenary, the bishops' conference president, Cardinal Juan Omella of Barcelona, said the Spanish church had opened 202 diocesan and monastic offices for "action and training" against abuse in the last two years, backed by a central "coordination and advisory service," set up in April 2021.

"It is not enough to ask for forgiveness -- we want this scourge to disappear from our society, and are therefore continuing to collaborate with judges, prosecutors and the ombudsman, providing all the information we have and activating our protocols," said Cardinal Omella, who attended his first Rome meeting April 24 as a new member of the pope's Council of Cardinals -- the pontiff's advisers.

"However, we regret this painful issue is not being addressed in its global dimension but insistently analyzed as a drama exclusively within the ambit of the church. The church confesses its sin, but deplores that an issue affecting many other sectors of society is not being properly exposed, so a solution can be sought which encompasses the full extent of this social problem."

On a separate note, the bishops' conference called for a ban on surrogate motherhood in Spain, adding that the "development of healthy democracy" required that "no individual, majority or state" should attempt to "create, modify or destroy" established values.

It added that the church recognized the suffering of couples "afflicted by infertility," but said there was no "right to a child" and deplored Spanish society being left "in darkness caused by unjust laws promulgated against life and dignity."

"Maternity by surrogacy is, unequivocally, a new form of exploiting women contrary to the dignity of the human person, since it uses the female body and her entire person, reducing her to a human incubator," the note from the bishops' Commission for Laity continued.

"With the so-called 'rental uterus,' maternity becomes an object of commerce to be bought and sold,” it said. “The woman is reduced to a simple instrument, a womb at the disposal of the contracting party, opening the way to the human person's exploitation and commercialization."

The note was the latest to criticize the socialist-led government of Pedro Sánchez, who in June 2018 became Spain's prime minister to decline to take his inaugural oath on the Bible, and formed a left-wing coalition with the radical Podemos party in January 2020 under a program pledging liberal changes.

In March, Spain's Constitutional Tribunal approved government-backed laws withdrawing state subsidies from Catholic single-sex schools and allowing euthanasia for patients suffering "intolerable physical or psychological conditions."

Other new laws, enacted in February, will allow 16-year-olds to obtain abortions without informing their parents and re-register their gender through a court declaration without medical or legal procedures, while also liberalizing sex education and criminalizing prayers outside abortion clinics.

Tax exemptions on church donations and public works, established in 2001 under an agreement with the Vatican, also were scrapped March 29, while a draft family law will recognize 16 different "family types."

The conservative opposition Partido Popular and Vox parties have accused the Sánchez government of overturning Spain's system of values and vowed to challenge the new measures if successful on May 28 regional and Dec. 10 parliamentary elections.

However, at an April 21 Madrid press conference, the bishops' conference general secretary, Auxiliary Bishop César García Magán of Toledo, said the church would remain neutral in the elections, adding that no political party could claim to be the "party of the church."

"Let's hope that no one uses the church as a bargaining chip or throwing weapon in prior political debates," Bishop García Magán told the Alfa y Omega Catholic weekly.
"It's the lay faithful who must make a practical assessment of who to deposit their votes for. Priests should not indicate this since that would constitute clericalism."

Although 53.7% of Spain's 47 million inhabitants still identify as Catholic, according to March data, religious vocations and Mass attendance have dropped sharply across the church's 70 dioceses and 23,000 parishes, while well over half of all 18-34-year-olds declare themselves nonreligious.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Ending conflict and promoting peace in Eastern Africa Ending conflict and promoting peace in Eastern Africa
Chinese police question US consultancy firm's staff Chinese police question US consultancy firm's staff
Hungary's PM and pope represent diverging views of Christianity Hungary's PM and pope represent diverging views of Christianity
Spanish bishops adopt guidelines for tackling clergy abuse Spanish bishops adopt guidelines for tackling clergy abuse
Listening to those on margins enriches church, pope says Listening to those on margins enriches church, pope says
Women will be voting members of Synod of Bishops Women will be voting members of Synod of Bishops
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Baroda

Diocese of Baroda

Baroda is the anglicized version of Vadodara.  Baroda diocese was appended to the archdiocese of Bombay until it

Read more
Diocese of Pekhon

Diocese of Pekhon

Pekhon diocese is situated in the southern part of Shan State, in eastern Myanmar.There are five townships in the

Read more
Diocese of Xiamen

Diocese of Xiamen

In a land area of 30,000 square kilometers, the diocese is located in the city of Xiamen in the Ecclesiastical province

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Xiangtan

Apostolic Prefecture of Xiangtan

Xiangtan is a prefecture-level city in Hunan province, China. The hometowns of several

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.